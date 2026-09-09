Alan Carr sobs as celebrity pals surprise him with special National Television Award

The comedy star was overcome with emotion when he discovered he had been honoured. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

British comedy legend Alan Carr was overcome with emotion as he was honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards 2026.

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Alan Carr was left in floods of tears after his celebrity friends surprised him with a very special National Television Award last night.

The biggest stars of British telly came out to celebrate the best in the business on Tuesday evening at London's O2 Arena, and one unexpected accolade was given out during the event.

During the glitzy show, host Joel Dommett revealed to the audience that an unsuspecting guest was going to be honoured with a prestigious NTA – the Special Recognition Award.

Clues as to who the winner was would be presented by the unknown celeb's showbiz pals in a whirlwind of chaos before the chosen star was gifted the gong on stage.

Alan Carr won the Special Recognition Award at last night's NTAs. Picture: Getty

While he wasn't nominated for any solo awards himself, comedy legend Alan got his glad rags on and hit the red carpet in support of The Celebrity Traitors, which was up for Best Reality Competition.

But in a twist of fate, his best friends and co-stars appeared in the spotlight and began a wild skit dedicated his talent.

Amanda Holden delivered her best musical performance before Paloma Faith rose from a coffin in a tongue-in-cheek gag that referenced him murdering her last year during the hit BBC game.

Fellow Celebrity Traitors stars Jonathan Ross, Stephen Fry and Claudia Winkleman then appeared in a pre-recorded VT celebrating the icon's incredible career to date.

Paloma gushed in the video: "Despite the wickedness, despite the cruelty of the man, it’s very hard not to love him."

While Claudia added: "He’s delicious, isn’t he? I’d like him on a cracker."

As he realised it was all about him, Alan was called up in front of the crowd who gave him a standing ovation and rounds of applause as he broke down in tears.

Emotional over the tribute, he cracked a joke about the fact he should have known something was up as he's 'usually sat at the back'.

"It's amazing," began Alan. "It's been very surreal and triggering. But thank you, because if you didn't watch the shows and vote, then I wouldn't be here.

"This is how thick I am, it was only when Paloma came out that I realised it’s me!," he cackled.

"I should have realised, they never put me in the front row, I’m always in the back with the people from Naked Attraction."

Alan Carr makes a self-deprecating joke at the NTAs

After the show, Heart Breakfast's Amanda revealed that she struggled to keep the secret from her close pal, explaining that she had "tried not to call him for at least a week" to stop herself from ruining the surprise.

Alan was among a whole cohort of British stars who came away with a National Television Award last night.

David Attenborough snagged the gong for best TV Presenter, Jeremy Clarkson picked up an accolade for Clarkson's Farm after it won best Reality Docuseries, and Emmerdale came out on top as the best Serial Drama – see the full winners' list right here.