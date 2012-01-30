Alec Baldwin: I took the bus

Alec Baldwin has joked he took the bus to the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night.

The funnyman was referencing an infamous altercation on a plane in December, when he was ejected from the plane after it was delayed by his refusal to stop playing a cell phone game.



The Hollywood star made light of the incident when speaking about his trip to the award ceremony yesterday.



'The flight attendant who was there [was part of the] joke. We just tweeted that he was throwing me off the plane,' he told Extra.



'We took the bus here. It took a while,' he continued. 'We had snacks, they were good snacks. Juice boxes and everything.'



The 53-year-old won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in 30 Rock.