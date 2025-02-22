Alesha Dixon facts: Age, where she's from, children, husband and music career revealed

Alesha Dixon is back as a judge on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What band was Alesha Dixon in and what's her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the Britain's Got Talent judge as she returns for 2025.

Alesha Dixon is back in the hot seat as a judge for Britain's Got Talent once more as she cosies up alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli to look at this year's talent.

With a career in music and dance with her band Mis-Teeq and winning Strictly Come Dancing, the singer and rapper has made for the perfect judge on the talent competition.

And when she's not scouring the UK for the latest hot acts she's busy dominating her solo career, being an author and raising two children alongside her ex-husband.

Here's everything you need to know about Alesha from her age, height, husband, family life and more.

Alesha Dixon joins Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli as a judge for 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Alesha Dixon and where is she from?

Born on October 7th, 1978, Alesha will celebrate her 47th birthday in 2025.

She was born in Hertfordshire and raised by her Scottish mother and Jamaican father but they separated when she was four years old.

Alesha has spoken about abuse between her mum and a partner when she was young in a BBC documentary called Don't Hit My Mum.

She has six half siblings who it's believed she has a strong relationship with.

How tall is Alesha Dixon?

The singer and dancer stands in at 5ft 7inches which is around 1.69m tall.

Who is Alesha Dixon's husband?

Alesha likes to keep her private life, including dating and children, away from the showbiz world but it's currently believed she's single.

Reports emerged in November 2024 that she had split from husband and partner of 18 years Azuka Ononye.

The couple, who have two children together, were believed to have become "more friends" in recent years but neither he or Alesha have commented on the split.

Alesha was also previously married to So Solid Crew rapper Harvey from 2005 to 2006 which ended after he cheated on her.

Who are Alesha Dixon's children?

Alesha is the super proud mum of daughters Azura and Anaya. She welcomed her first in October 2013 and her second in August 2019.

Both her and Azuka are passionate about telling their girls to dream big when it comes to life goals. She recently said in an interview: "When our children sit down and play a computer game, for example, we’re the kind of parents who say, 'You know, you can create the computer games that you play,' and try to open their minds up to think outside the box.

"It’s about telling your kids, 'You can be anything — you’re capable of anything.'"

Alesha Dixon has reportedly split with husband Azuka Ononye. Picture: Getty

What has Alesha Dixon done in her career and what is her net worth?

Alesha shot to fame with her girl group Mis-Teeq who had top hits including 'Scandalous', 'All I Want' and 'Can't Get It Back'.

Things are believed to have become tense between the three girls in the group - Alesha, Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash - so they called it quits in 2005 to pursue solo careers.

Alesha went on to have great success of her own in the charts, which she is still in the business of doing these days too. Her top solo hits include 'The Boy Does Nothing' and more recently 'Ransom'.

Away from music, she is a judge on BGT which is rumoured to pay her a healthy £850,000 salary every year. She also has a children's novel book deal.

Her current net worth is rumoured to be around £6.3million.

