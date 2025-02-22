Alesha Dixon facts: Age, where she's from, children, husband and music career revealed

22 February 2025, 17:00

Alesha Dixon is back as a judge on Britain's Got Talent
Alesha Dixon is back as a judge on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What band was Alesha Dixon in and what's her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the Britain's Got Talent judge as she returns for 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alesha Dixon is back in the hot seat as a judge for Britain's Got Talent once more as she cosies up alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli to look at this year's talent.

With a career in music and dance with her band Mis-Teeq and winning Strictly Come Dancing, the singer and rapper has made for the perfect judge on the talent competition.

And when she's not scouring the UK for the latest hot acts she's busy dominating her solo career, being an author and raising two children alongside her ex-husband.

Here's everything you need to know about Alesha from her age, height, husband, family life and more.

Alesha Dixon joins Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli as a judge for 2025
Alesha Dixon joins Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli as a judge for 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Alesha Dixon and where is she from?

Born on October 7th, 1978, Alesha will celebrate her 47th birthday in 2025.

She was born in Hertfordshire and raised by her Scottish mother and Jamaican father but they separated when she was four years old.

Alesha has spoken about abuse between her mum and a partner when she was young in a BBC documentary called Don't Hit My Mum.

She has six half siblings who it's believed she has a strong relationship with.

How tall is Alesha Dixon?

The singer and dancer stands in at 5ft 7inches which is around 1.69m tall.

Who is Alesha Dixon's husband?

Alesha likes to keep her private life, including dating and children, away from the showbiz world but it's currently believed she's single.

Reports emerged in November 2024 that she had split from husband and partner of 18 years Azuka Ononye.

The couple, who have two children together, were believed to have become "more friends" in recent years but neither he or Alesha have commented on the split.

Alesha was also previously married to So Solid Crew rapper Harvey from 2005 to 2006 which ended after he cheated on her.

Who are Alesha Dixon's children?

Alesha is the super proud mum of daughters Azura and Anaya. She welcomed her first in October 2013 and her second in August 2019.

Both her and Azuka are passionate about telling their girls to dream big when it comes to life goals. She recently said in an interview: "When our children sit down and play a computer game, for example, we’re the kind of parents who say, 'You know, you can create the computer games that you play,' and try to open their minds up to think outside the box.

"It’s about telling your kids, 'You can be anything — you’re capable of anything.'"

Alesha Dixon has reportedly split with husband Azuka Ononye
Alesha Dixon has reportedly split with husband Azuka Ononye. Picture: Getty

What has Alesha Dixon done in her career and what is her net worth?

Alesha shot to fame with her girl group Mis-Teeq who had top hits including 'Scandalous', 'All I Want' and 'Can't Get It Back'.

Things are believed to have become tense between the three girls in the group - Alesha, Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash - so they called it quits in 2005 to pursue solo careers.

Alesha went on to have great success of her own in the charts, which she is still in the business of doing these days too. Her top solo hits include 'The Boy Does Nothing' and more recently 'Ransom'.

Away from music, she is a judge on BGT which is rumoured to pay her a healthy £850,000 salary every year. She also has a children's novel book deal.

Her current net worth is rumoured to be around £6.3million.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Pitbull Party After Dark Tour 2025: Dates, venues, tickets, support act and set list

Holly Willoughby was left red-faced after being confronted by her ex on TV.

Holly Willoughby mortified after reuniting with ex-boyfriend in cringey TV stunt

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship
Is the next James Bond movie in the works already?

When is the next James Bond film coming out?

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius was reportedly taken into custody earlier this week.

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius arrested for ‘battery’ as mugshot reveals black eye

Margot Robbie rose to fame on Neighbours in 2008

Remember Margot Robbie in Neighbours?

TV & Movies

Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje met on Love Island All Stars

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars.

Are Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint rekindled their romance in All Stars 2025

Are Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint still together? Love Island relationship unveiled

Love Island All Stars 2025

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root coupled up on Love Island All Stars

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years less than two years after revival

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years, less than two years after revival

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake have wed

Fred Sirieix secretly marries partner Fruitcake in lavish ceremony

Love Island All Stars couple Luca Bish and Grace Jackson came in second place

Are Luca Bish and Grace Jackson still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard were together all the way through the show

Are Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow Songbook UK tour 2025: Tickets, dates, prices, venues and support acts revealed
Olly, who is already a friend of the station, said he was "buzzing" to be working alongside Mark

Olly Murs and Mark Wright announce new Heart show!

Stacey Solomon is the mother of five children

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married at First Sight

Michaela Strachan in 2024

Michaela Strachan facts: Springwatch presenter's age, partner, children and career explained
Natalie Cassidy is set to leave EastEnders in 2025

Natalie Cassidy fact file: Age, boyfriend, children and TV career revealed

Married At First Sight Australia will return to the UK

MAFS Australia start date confirmed as season 12 kicks off in the UK

Married at First Sight

Stacey Solomon was in tears during the latest episode of Sort Your Life Out

Stacey Solomon in tears and walks off set during emotional Sort Your Life Out episode

Tourism agencies are said to be furious with a council in the popular holiday destination of Mallorca

Fury over Spanish holiday destination's new plans which 'treat tourists like animals'

News

Mitch Taylor has spoken out after receiving fan backlash

Love Island's Mitch Taylor hits back after sharing 'fake' Grace Jackson messages

Love Island All Stars 2025