Inside Alesha Dixon's family life with husband Azuka Ononye and children

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Alesha Dixon

By Hope Wilson

Who is Alesha Dixon's husband and kids? Here is her private life explained.

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon is rumoured to be separating from her husband Azuka Ononye following eight years of marriage.

The Mis-Teeq singer and the choreographer share kids together, and often appear on each other's social media accounts in sweet pictures with their children.

As their marriage hits the headlines, many fans are keen to learn more about Alesha's life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Alesha's husband Azuka and daughters including their names and ages.

Alesha Dixon shares two daughters with her husband Azuka Ononye. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon

Who is Alesha Dixon's husband Azuka Ononye?

Alesha is currently married to Azuka Ononye, with the pair reportedly meeting for the first time in 2006.

Speaking on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast in 2017, Alesha revealed the depths of their bond, stating that Azuka is the only person she wants to have children with.

The singer said: "I knew we could have children together because of our values, our morals, our thinking aligned."

Azuka and Alesha tied the knot later that year, however rumours of their split began to fly in March 2025.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Alesha confirmed she’s split from Azuka and is navigating that as best she can. They are still living together for the sake of their family and are co-parenting."

They added: "Alesha headed to Jamaica with her friends to get some sunshine and have a break from her hectic schedule. It was a great tonic and she had a fantastic time."

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye married in 2017. Picture: Getty

Who are Alesha Dixon's kids?

Alesha and Azuka share two daughters together, Azura was born in 2013 and Anaya in 2019.

The TV legend has opened up about her parenting style to Women’s Health UK magazine, saying that she is trying to keep her girls away from mobile phones for as long as possible.

Alesha said: "As long as we can avoid our daughters having phones, we’re going try our hardest."

"[Azura, 11] can be begging me for a mobile phone, and I feel no way to be like 'nope’ because I've got one. [But] you've got to be strong with it. My thing is this, 'If she doesn't need a phone then why is she having one?'

"If I can delay her being in that world, I'm going to work super hard to make sure that it doesn't happen. I don't care if her friends have got phones. In our house, we don't want that."