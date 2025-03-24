Alesha Dixon 'splits from husband' Azuka Ononye after 18 years

Alesha Dixon 'splits from husband' Azuka Ononye. Picture: Alesha Dixon / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has reportedly confirmed her split from the father of her two children, Azuka Ononye, to friends.

Alesha Dixon, 46, has reportedly split from husband Azuka Ononye, 44, following their 18-year relationship.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and former Mis-Teeq band member is said to be "navigating the split as best as she can" with the pair "still living together" for the sake of their children.

Alesha and Azuka have always kept their relationship as private as possible, but it is believed that they first met in 2006, going on to tie the knot in secret in 2017 and welcoming two children in 2013 and 2019.

According to reports, however, the pair have now called time on their marriage.

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye have reportedly split. Picture: Alesha Dixon / Instagram

A source told The Sun that Alesha has now told friends that she and Azuka are no longer together, but that they are still living under the same roof for the sake of their children.

A source told the publication: “Alesha confirmed she’s split from Azuka and is navigating that as best she can.

"They are still living together for the sake of their family and are co-parenting."

They added: “Alesha headed to Jamaica with her friends to get some sunshine and have a break from her hectic schedule.

"It was a great tonic and she had a fantastic time.”

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye reportedly married in 2017. Picture: Getty

Alesha is said to have told her friends that her relationship with her husband had become "more of a friendship" before they decided to split.

While neither Alesha or Azuka have ever spoken about their wedding, it was first revealed that the pair had tied to knot back in 2017 when she referred to the choreographer as her 'husband' on Michael McIntyre's Big Show Christmas Special.

They share two children, Azura Sienna, who was born in October 2013, and Anaya Safiya, born in August 2019.