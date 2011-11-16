Alesha Dixon's new face of Avon

The Strictly Come Dancing judge lands beauty campaign

Dixon will be advertising the brand's makeup, starting wit their Ideal Flawless line.

"Being the face of Avon make-up means I’ve discovered so many amazing beauty treats that I can’t wait to share" said the star,

"But more importantly Avon has a real heart and a true passion for helping to improve the lives of women, so I hope to make a difference through generating awareness for a cause that is so close".

Alesha's campaign will be unveiled early next year.