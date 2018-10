Alesha Dixon's new X-Factor judge?

Star may be fourth member of the panel

According to sources Dixon is set to join the X Factor.

The presenter has expressed her interest in replacing Cheryl Cole - who is now on the panel for the American X Factor - saying that she loves how creative the talent show is.

However reports of Alesha joining the talent show have yet to be confirmed and when Dixon was asked in an interview with Star magazine, she politely declined to comment.