Who is Alex Jones married to? Husband Charlie Thomson details revealed

Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson. Picture: Getty

Who is Alex Jones' husband Charlie Thomson? When did they meet and how long have they been married? We have all their relationship details.

Alex Jones recently announced she is pregnant with her second child, as her and husband Charlie Thomson get ready to expand their family.

So who is her husband and how did they meet? How many children do they have? We reveal all he details.

Who is Alex Jones husband?

Alex is married to insurance broker Charlie Thompson, they have been married for three years after tying the knot in 2015, and they have a 21-month-old son Edward together.

Charlie is originally from New Zealand and he met Alex at a party in 2011. Four years later on New Year's Eve 2015 the couple said 'I Do' and got married in a romantic ceremony at Cardiff Castle.

He generally stays away from the limelight, which Alex says she loves.

Back in 2012 she said: “It’s so refreshing to be with someone outside of the media industry,” she says. “A lot of people think it's better to be with someone who understands how it works, but this works for me.”

What's more he claims he is very supportive of her career, and if she's had a stressful day he would help put things into perspective.

She said in 2012: “He’s just good at the practicalities and putting things into perspective.“He’s so down to earth. When I was doing Strictly he couldn’t understand how or why I was finding it so difficult – he’d say ‘just dance – what’s the problem?’

“But then I’d come home late and he’d make sure I ate or he’d call me at the studio and say, ‘That’s enough training now, come home and get some sleep otherwise you’ll be useless tomorrow.’ He’s good like that and, more often than not, he’s right!”

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson are expecting their second child . Picture: Getty

Alex Jones children

Alex Jones and Charlie Tompson have a 21-month-old son Edward together. In 2018 Alex announced she was pregnant with her second child as she revealed during The One Show.

The 41-year-old presenter was congratulated by her co-host Matt Baker before she was inundated with messages from viewers who took to social media to send their well wishes on her pregnancy.

Holding her stomach, the Welsh TV star explained: “Now I’ve not been on the mince pies! There is a little baby – look."

The news comes after Alex Jones revealed her regret at not freezing her eggs, as she opened up about her fertility struggle earlier this year.

In her 2016 documentary, Fertility and Me, Alex spoke about her want of a family with her husband.

She said: “In an ideal world, Charlie and I would have met a lot sooner, but we didn’t. I always knew I wanted a family, but I still felt really young.

“I thought I was bulletproof, and then you realise if you want a family you do need to get on with it. But if you don’t meet the right person then it’s very difficult.”