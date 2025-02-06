Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen announce pregnancy with sweet video
6 February 2025, 16:43
Olivia and Alex Bowen's family is growing as they reveal they are expecting a new arrival.
Love Island favourite Olivia Bowen, 30, and Alex Bowen, 33, have announced they are expecting their second child together.
The TV stars-who already share two-year-old son Abel- took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news, writing: "A moment, a love- baby no2 - we’re waiting for you."
Alongside this sweet message, the pair shared an video of Olivia showing Alex her positive pregnancy test, as well as Abel dressed in a 'Big Brother 2025' jumper.
Fans and celebrities were quick to flood their comments with love, as the pair wait to welcome their new addition.
Heart presenter Vicky Pattison wrote: "OMG.... the best news ever 🥹♥️ Congratulations guys x"
Fellow Love Island alum Jessica Rose added: "Congrats guys ❤️"
While MAFS star Ella Morgan wrote: "Omg!!!!!! Congrats you guys!!! I’m so happy for you all!! Best news ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Watch Olivia and Alex's pregnancy announcement here:
Olivia and Alex first met back in 2016 during the second season of Love Island where they finished the competition in second place.
After dating for two years the pair tied the knot in 2018 whilst filming their show Olivia and Alex Said Yes, with the couple going on to welcome their first child in 2022.
Olivia had previously hinted at having another baby back in 2024, telling OK!: "We think we want two but we’re unsure, it’s such a big decision. We love Abel so much and I love putting all my energy into him, but I do want a sibling [for him]."
Alex also discussed the joys of being a dad, saying: "Fatherhood has taught me to be a lot more patient.
"You have to just take a breath and enjoy the moment for what it is. I’d also say it’s taught me to be more organised – I can’t just do what I want, when I want any more, so it’s a case of being prepared and planning ahead so Liv and I try for a little balance."
