Alicia Keys plays Royal Albert Hall

The singer celebrates 10th anniversary of debut album with one off concert

The American singer/songwriter played a one off show, called “Piano & I: A One Night Only Event With Alicia Keys", at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 13th.

Keys performed her debut album, "songs in A minor" - plus some of her most successful songs - in its entirety, accompanied only by her piano.

The "New York" star will also release a Deluxe and Collector's edition of her first record on June 27th.

The Deluxe edition will include a two-disc set, whilst the Collector's will comprise a booklet, a 3-disc set and a documentary.

A special vynil edition of "songs in A minor" will also be released for the first time.