Alicia Keys to sell flat for $17.95million

The star has put her New York pad on the market

Keys and her husband, rapper Swizz Beatz, purchased the flat in February 2010 - when Keys was pregnant with their son Egypt - for $12.5million.

The plush apartment boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, four powder rooms, a state of the art kitchen, a grand dining room and a huge balcony with views over Manhattan.

If the couple sold the penthouse for the asking price of $17.95million, they would make over $5m in profit.

The luxury flat previously belonged to musician Lenny Kravitz.