Alicia Keys sings Gummi Bears

Watch Girl on Fire songstress Alicia Keys sing the theme tune to 80s Disney TV show Gummi Bears on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

When introduced to perform, 31-year-old Alicia tricked the audience into thinking she was going to perform her classic hit If I Ain't Got You.



However, showing her funny side, Alicia Keys belted out her own take on the theme song for popular 80s kids show The Adventures of The Gummi Bears.



Watch the hilarious video below, and compare it to the original:

To compare it to the original, listen below: