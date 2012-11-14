Alicia Keys' son has musical talent

Alicia Keys has revealed that her two-year-old son Egypt is showing musical promise, playing the piano and drums.

The Girl on Fire songstress, who had her son with her producer husband Swizz Beats, is even planning to take her child on tour with her.



'He plays [piano]. Egypt has a stark sense of rhythm,' said Keys to Hello! Magazie. 'He also plays the drums already...



'He's adorable. Soon Egypt will come on tour with me, and then he'll get a taste of that world,' explained the star.



'He's the best collaboration I've ever done, he's the best song I ever wrote, the best experience I've ever had, the best show I've ever performed,' beamed the 31-year-old.



'He's the best everything.'



