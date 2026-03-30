Alison Hammond shows off boxing skills highlighting her 11-stone weight loss journey

Alison Hammond has shared a video on Instagram of herself in a high-energy boxing session. Picture: Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The This Morning star shares a glimpse of her gruelling workout routine as she continues to maintain her impressive five-year transformation.

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Alison Hammond has shared a video on Instagram of herself in a high-energy boxing session as she continues to maintain her impressive 11-stone weight loss.

The This Morning presenter, 51, showcased her slimmed-down physique in a black activewear set during a high-energy one-on-one boxing session.

Captioning her Instagram post, Alison wrote: “Yass @themccannic! Same time next week,” alongside a flame and boxing glove emoji, demonstrating her enthusiasm for the gruelling workout.

Alison, who once weighed 28 stone, has steadily transformed her lifestyle through a combination of diet, exercise, and consistent wellness routines.

She credits her long-term success to finding a balance that works for her, rather than chasing quick fixes.

Alison shared her exercise routine with Heat magazine, saying: “I've got a personal trainer - she's amazing, she trains me when I can train. If I'm working, I don't train, I'll go for a walk.

"But when I'm at home, I'll go and have a session with her in the morning, just an hour. It might be four days a week.”

Alison also spoke about her diet approach: “I don't deny myself anything, I eat everything, but in moderation.”

Her motivation to overhaul her lifestyle was influenced by her health, having discovered she was pre-diabetic, a situation she has since reversed through healthier eating and exercise choices.

Alison Hammonds credits her long-term success to finding a balance that works for her. Picture: Getty

She also noted the impact of her late mother, Maria, who died in January 2020 from lung and liver cancer.

Alongside boxing, Alison has introduced Reformer Pilates into her fitness regime, admitting: “You feel absolutely incredible after it. I really need a good stretch - so Reformer Pilates has been brilliant for me.”

She also attends early-morning circuit classes with Steve Hensel at Blue Zone: “I'll go at 6.30am and do a full hour, it's a proper old-school gym.”

However, she is cautious about some wellness trends. Speaking to Closer about cold plunge pools, Alison said: “I did try one of those cold plunge pools once - and absolutely not! It lasted about a minute. I was like, 'Why am I literally trying to kill myself?'”

Alison Hammond answers YOUR desperate dilemmas

In an interview with Daily Mail, the presenter revealed how she maintains her balance while working on The Great British Bake Off, surrounded daily by tempting cakes and pastries.

“I eat a bit of Paul and Prue’s after they’ve finished judging. I only try the ones that got a handshake from Paul or ones that won. If the judges aren’t impressed, I’m not trying it.”

Alison has also been open about avoiding weight-loss jabs, telling Good Housekeeping UK: “I think that, for people who need to use them, they're a good thing - but for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened.

"So I haven't wanted to use them, but that's not to say I wouldn't in the future, and I certainly wouldn't look down on anyone who did.”

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