Alison Hammond reveals what she eats in a day after 11-stone weight loss

Alison Hammond has explained how she lost weight. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

This Morning star Alison Hammond has confessed the secret behind her 11-stone weight loss.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After dropping from 28-stone to 17-stone, Alison Hammond, 50, has opened up about this incredible achievement and how she maintains her figure.

Speaking to The Sunday Times about her diet, Alison revealed that she starts her day with an immunity boosting ginger shot followed by a Full English breakfast with eggs, bacon and sausages which she enjoys with her son Aiden.

On days she is working in the studio, the Big Brother legend will have Caribbean food for lunch which includes plenty of rice, peas and chicken, however if she is at home Alison is likely to make a homemade lasagne.

Speaking about her dinner plans, Alison stated: "If I'm staying in I'll rustle up curried goat and rice or chicken fried rice."

Alison Hammond has lost 11 stone over the years. Picture: Alamy

However her eating habits aren't the only thing that keeps the TV star fit, Alison has a personal trainer who puts her through her paces in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Alison told Heat: "I've got a personal trainer - she's amazing, she trains me when I can train. If I'm working, I don't train, I'll go for a walk.

"But when I'm at home, I'll go and have a session with her in the morning, just an hour. It might be four days a week."

Alison Hammond has been candid when it comes to her health. Picture: Alamy

Alison's dramatic weight loss comes after her mother's death in 2020, with the presenter telling Good Housekeeping: "Mum said to me, 'If you can, sort out your weight, Alison' and that really set it in my head.

"My mum had type 2 diabetes and she was worried for me, so when I then found out that I was pre-diabetic, that was frightening."

She also revealed whether she would ever take weight loss medication, saying: "I think that, for people who need to use them, they’re a good thing.

"But for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened. So I haven’t wanted to use them, but that’s not to say I wouldn’t in the future, and I certainly wouldn’t look down on anyone who did."

Alison Hammond has changed her lifestyle habits in recent years. Pictured in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Opening up about her weight on This Morning in 2024, Alison confessed that she would book two seats on an airplane as she didn't want another passenger beside her.

The 50-year-old said: "I was nearly 28 stone I'll be honest with you and that is morbidly obese. And I used to buy an extra seat (on planes) because I didn't want to put anyone in a situation where I was touching them."

She added: "I was in a situation where I was morbidly obese. I had to lose weight because I was dying, I really was dying.

"People will still say I’m big but now I’m 17-stone rather than 28-stone and I’m comfortable with telling you my weight."