Alison Hammond reveals what she eats in a day after 11-stone weight loss

13 May 2025, 13:43

Alison Hammond has explained how she lost weight
Alison Hammond has explained how she lost weight. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

This Morning star Alison Hammond has confessed the secret behind her 11-stone weight loss.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After dropping from 28-stone to 17-stone, Alison Hammond, 50, has opened up about this incredible achievement and how she maintains her figure.

Speaking to The Sunday Times about her diet, Alison revealed that she starts her day with an immunity boosting ginger shot followed by a Full English breakfast with eggs, bacon and sausages which she enjoys with her son Aiden.

On days she is working in the studio, the Big Brother legend will have Caribbean food for lunch which includes plenty of rice, peas and chicken, however if she is at home Alison is likely to make a homemade lasagne.

Speaking about her dinner plans, Alison stated: "If I'm staying in I'll rustle up curried goat and rice or chicken fried rice."

Alison Hammond has lost 11 stone over the years
Alison Hammond has lost 11 stone over the years. Picture: Alamy

However her eating habits aren't the only thing that keeps the TV star fit, Alison has a personal trainer who puts her through her paces in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Alison told Heat: "I've got a personal trainer - she's amazing, she trains me when I can train. If I'm working, I don't train, I'll go for a walk.

"But when I'm at home, I'll go and have a session with her in the morning, just an hour. It might be four days a week."

Alison Hammond has been candid when it comes to her health
Alison Hammond has been candid when it comes to her health. Picture: Alamy

Alison's dramatic weight loss comes after her mother's death in 2020, with the presenter telling Good Housekeeping: "Mum said to me, 'If you can, sort out your weight, Alison' and that really set it in my head.

"My mum had type 2 diabetes and she was worried for me, so when I then found out that I was pre-diabetic, that was frightening."

She also revealed whether she would ever take weight loss medication, saying: "I think that, for people who need to use them, they’re a good thing.

"But for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened. So I haven’t wanted to use them, but that’s not to say I wouldn’t in the future, and I certainly wouldn’t look down on anyone who did."

Alison Hammond has changed her lifestyle habits in recent years. Pictured in 2016
Alison Hammond has changed her lifestyle habits in recent years. Pictured in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Opening up about her weight on This Morning in 2024, Alison confessed that she would book two seats on an airplane as she didn't want another passenger beside her.

The 50-year-old said: "I was nearly 28 stone I'll be honest with you and that is morbidly obese. And I used to buy an extra seat (on planes) because I didn't want to put anyone in a situation where I was touching them."

She added: "I was in a situation where I was morbidly obese. I had to lose weight because I was dying, I really was dying.

"People will still say I’m big but now I’m 17-stone rather than 28-stone and I’m comfortable with telling you my weight."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Eurovision's best songs

Eurovision's 20 best songs ever, ranked

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has announced her pregnancy

Atomic Kitten singer pregnant with first child after decade-long fertility struggle

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts?

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts? Meet the surrogate partner therapists

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she really feels after losing out at the BAFTA awards

Stacey Solomon faces backlash over response to losing BAFTA

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Married at First Sight

Ranvir Singh was rushed to hospital

Ranvir Singh rushed to hospital for 'urgent surgery' following health emergency

Stacey Solomon wore her wedding dress to the BAFTAs

Stacey Solomon reveals 'sad' reason she wore wedding dress to the BAFTAs

David Beckham is allegedly worried he will 'lose touch' with Brooklyn.

David Beckham fears 'history will repeat itself' with Brooklyn as family feud rages on

Kaleb Cooper stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV show as he attempts to teach him how to run a farm

Is Kaleb Cooper really leaving 'Clarkson’s Farm'?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan: Her age, job, boyfriend and more revealed

TV & Movies

Gladiator star Steel and his wife Samantha held a funeral for their late son Leo.

Gladiators star Steel shares heartbreaking tribute to late son Leo following his funeral

Jeremy Clarkson is forced to employ a new farmhand in series 4.

Kaleb Cooper 'replaced' by new farmhand in first look at new series of Clarkson's Farm

TV & Movies

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

What is really going on between the Beckham family?

Is there really a Beckham family feud? Full timeline of events explained

To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, a concert will be held at Horse Guards Parade

VE Day concert 2025: How to watch, start time, line-up, guests and songs

Awhina has revealed the context behind her and husband Adrian's bizarre Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals what really happened with Adrian at Final Vows following backlash

Married at First Sight

The Call The Midwife film will be set in an "undisclosed overseas location" in 1972

'Call The Midwife' creators confirm film and prequel series are in the works

Brooklyn didn't attend the family fishing trip.

David Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn's decision to skip his 50th birthday

The Little Mix star has been in hospital since March due to pregnancy complications.

Pregnant Jesy Nelson asks fans for advice from hospital bed ahead of twins' birth

Viewers have been wondering where Virgin Island is filmed

Where is Virgin Island filmed? Stunning location revealed

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed

Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2025? Latest betting odds revealed

Stacey and Joe opened up about their marriage struggles during the show.

Stacey Solomon 'regrets reality TV show' but hopes therapy will 'mend marriage' to Joe Swash
The CBB stars have been reflecting on their time in the house.

Chris Hughes 'missing JoJo Siwa' as he takes cardboard cutout of her face to work

Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.

America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

Lifestyle