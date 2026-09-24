Alison Hammond has said the sweetest things about younger boyfriend David

Alison Hammond has been it a relationship with David Putman for three years. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

The Great British Bake Off presenter has opened up about her private relationship as she reveals why their age gap is perfect for them.

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Alison Hammond has built a hugely successful TV career as a presenter hosting popular shows like The Great British Bake Off, This Morning and For The Love of Dogs. And now, it seems her love life is following suit.

In a relationship with model and massage therapist David Putman, the happy couple began dating in 2023 with their age gap of 22 years often making headlines.

However, in a new interview, Alison, 51, has admitted exactly why they are perfect for one another.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: "I've always had issues with my boyfriends, this one I don't. We get on really well. We love each other.

Alison Hammond and David Putman have a 22-year age gap. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram

"I never have to worry and second guess how he feels about me. He's wonderful."

In her usual cheeky way, she added that David, 29, was the perfect other half thanks to his caring and attentive ways.

"We’re having a lovely time, lovely holidays. We’re kissing a lot," she joked. "I’m having a lot of massages. He’s got healing hands."

Alison also spoke about her future with David, admitting marriage wasn't a priority as it feel "archaic". However, she did say she wouldn't mind getting engaged.

She also honestly addressed children, admitting she wouldn't stop her boyfriend having a family if that's what he wanted.

Alison Hammond has opened up about why her younger boyfriend is so special to her. Picture: Getty

Alison and David first met three years ago when she booked in for a massage with him and together they've been getting stronger ever since.

Addressing their age gap in a previous interview she confessed she understood why people focused on it.

At the time she said: "I can see how, on paper, you’d notice the age difference. Yes, I’m 22 years older than he is, but if you saw us together, you’d understand. People have said to me, ‘We get it now.’"

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