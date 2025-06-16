Alison Hammond's son Aidan 'lined up' for Love Island

16 June 2025, 15:38

Alison Hammond's son Aidan Hammond has auditioned for Love Island
Alison Hammond's son Aidan Hammond has auditioned for Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@aidanhammond555/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

After auditioning for Love Island, Alison Hammond has revealed how she feels about her son Aidan taking part in the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Hammond, 50, has revealed her son Aidan, 20, is being lined up for Love Island and has even auditioned for the iconic show.

Whilst season 12 of Love Island has just begun, viewers are now hoping Alison's son could make an appearance, just as tensions in the villa reach an all time high.

The This Morning presenter disclosed this exciting information during a recent interview on Loose Women, with the 50-year-old confessing she told Aidan to not do the programme.

Alison said: "He has auditioned for the show, and they wanted him for that show. I advised him to do it later on."

Alison Hammond has revealed she told her son Aidan Hammond to not do Love Island
Alison Hammond has revealed she told her son Aidan Hammond to not do Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Revealing what she said to her son, Alison continued: "If you really need to do it Aidan, do it when you're a little bit older,' because he was only 19 at that time.

"I just think it's too young - I just think he can do it when he's a little bit older."

Although Alison is in a happy relationship with her partner David Putman, her DJ son Aidan is single so an appearance on Love Island isn't totally off the cards.

Alison Hammond shares a close bond with son Aidan Hammond
Alison Hammond shares a close bond with son Aidan Hammond. Picture: Alamy

Alison and Aidan share a close bond, with the TV star opening up about her love for her son at the Multicultural Business & Community Champion Awards in December 2024.

The 50-year-old said upon accepting her Role Model award: "I’m actually going to take this quite seriously, because I’ve worked so hard guys, I’m not even just saying that. I’ve worked…so…hard!

"When you work so hard there are sacrifices you have to make and I’ve sacrificed a lot of time with my son, over there and I just want to say to my son, I love you so much, son.

"And I’m so sorry I haven’t always been there, but I’ll be honest with you, the reason I was doing it was only for you."

Aidan Hammond and Alison Hammond have worked together in the past
Aidan Hammond and Alison Hammond have worked together in the past. Picture: BBC/Rock Oyster Media Productions Ltd

The pair's sweet relationship was clear to see on their show Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked, which saw the Big Brother star and her son travel across the American state.

Speaking about working with his mum, Aidan said: "I really enjoyed it, especially the car rides. There was just so much laughter. But also, loads of arguments - mainly about directions! She always thought she knew where she was going, and I'd be telling her she was going the wrong way."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Daniel Radcliffe may now be one of the most recognisable faces on earth, but back in 2000 he was an unknown child actor auditioning for another role.

The moment Daniel Radcliffe nailed Harry Potter audition, beating 800 actors to the role

Romeo Beckaham's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnball has spoken out regarding romance rumours with Brooklyn Beckham

Romeo Beckham's ex Kim Turnbull breaks silence on Brooklyn romance rumours in scathing statement
Rumer Willis wrote a message to her dad Bruce Willis on Father's Day

Bruce Willis dementia update as daughter Rumer reveals 'deep ache in her chest'

Here's a first look at what will happen on Love Island tonight

Love Island first look: Drama erupts in villa as the boys' game plan is revealed

Love Island

David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are believed to have spent Father's Day apart

The real reason Brooklyn Beckham ignored Father's Day amid feud with David Beckham

Emily, Malisha and Yasmin have entered the villa

Love Island bombshells 2025 revealed as Emily, Malisha and Yasmin enter the villa

Love Island

JoJo Siwa has left Chris Hughes and the UK as she heads home to the US

JoJo Siwa in tears as she leaves UK and Chris Hughes to head back home

Will Smith has opened up about his parenting techniques

Will Smith reveals 'terrible' parenting 'mistake' he made with his children

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has been injured

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals he’s ‘not good’ after suffering painful injury

Celebs Go Dating has seen a celebrity storm off set

Celebs Go Dating thrown into chaos as star storms off set leaving bosses scrambling

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When it's too hot to walk your dog and signs of heatstroke

News

When will this UK heatwave will end?

When will this UK heatwave end?

News

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte's sweet tribute to late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Trooping the Colour

Royals

Trooping the Colour 2025 will happen on Saturday June 14

Trooping the Colour 2025 full schedule - start time, end time and order of events

News

The Red Arrows will head over the North Sea, East Anglia, Essex and London

Trooping The Colour flypast route 2025: Times, locations, map and schedule

News

Weslife favourite Mark Feehily will not be taking part in the group's 25th anniversary celebration

Westlife star Mark Feehily pulls out of 25-year celebrations following serious health issues
Brian Wilson has passed away

Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson has died, aged 82

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots

Heart Live in Ibiza: How to watch Jax Jones live from Café Mambo

Actor Harris Yulin has died, aged 87

Actor Harris Yulin dies aged 87 following heart attack

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement to Jeremy after fallout

TV & Movies

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

Michael Jackson's last ever performance was filmed just 48-hours before the star's sudden death at his home in Los Angeles home.

Insiders share truth about Michael Jackson's last performance 48 hours before his death

In now-viral clips and backstage footage, DiCaprio and Winslet are seen joking with the crew on the 1997 film

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's adorable outtakes from Titanic movie unveiled

The best running songs

The 20 best running songs for your next marathon

Music

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

News

Father's Day 2025

Father's Day: Send us your dedications to your dad!

Lifestyle