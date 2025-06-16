Alison Hammond's son Aidan 'lined up' for Love Island

Alison Hammond's son Aidan Hammond has auditioned for Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@aidanhammond555/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

After auditioning for Love Island, Alison Hammond has revealed how she feels about her son Aidan taking part in the show.

Alison Hammond, 50, has revealed her son Aidan, 20, is being lined up for Love Island and has even auditioned for the iconic show.

Whilst season 12 of Love Island has just begun, viewers are now hoping Alison's son could make an appearance, just as tensions in the villa reach an all time high.

The This Morning presenter disclosed this exciting information during a recent interview on Loose Women, with the 50-year-old confessing she told Aidan to not do the programme.

Alison said: "He has auditioned for the show, and they wanted him for that show. I advised him to do it later on."

Alison Hammond has revealed she told her son Aidan Hammond to not do Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Revealing what she said to her son, Alison continued: "If you really need to do it Aidan, do it when you're a little bit older,' because he was only 19 at that time.

"I just think it's too young - I just think he can do it when he's a little bit older."

Although Alison is in a happy relationship with her partner David Putman, her DJ son Aidan is single so an appearance on Love Island isn't totally off the cards.

Alison Hammond shares a close bond with son Aidan Hammond. Picture: Alamy

Alison and Aidan share a close bond, with the TV star opening up about her love for her son at the Multicultural Business & Community Champion Awards in December 2024.

The 50-year-old said upon accepting her Role Model award: "I’m actually going to take this quite seriously, because I’ve worked so hard guys, I’m not even just saying that. I’ve worked…so…hard!

"When you work so hard there are sacrifices you have to make and I’ve sacrificed a lot of time with my son, over there and I just want to say to my son, I love you so much, son.

"And I’m so sorry I haven’t always been there, but I’ll be honest with you, the reason I was doing it was only for you."

Aidan Hammond and Alison Hammond have worked together in the past. Picture: BBC/Rock Oyster Media Productions Ltd

The pair's sweet relationship was clear to see on their show Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked, which saw the Big Brother star and her son travel across the American state.

Speaking about working with his mum, Aidan said: "I really enjoyed it, especially the car rides. There was just so much laughter. But also, loads of arguments - mainly about directions! She always thought she knew where she was going, and I'd be telling her she was going the wrong way."