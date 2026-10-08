Alison Hammond reveals surprising response to the idea of marriage

Alison Hammond is super loved up with boyfriend David Putman. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Great British Bake-Off presenter has been dating her partner David Putman for three years - so does she want to get married?

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Alison Hammond may be happily settled with boyfriend David Putman, but there is one traditional romantic gesture the television presenter has no interest in.

The 51-year-old has revealed she would not want an engagement ring if David, 29, ever asked her to marry him — although she has stopped short of ruling out marriage altogether.

Alison, who has been dating the massage therapist and model for around three years, said she does not believe jewellery is necessary to prove the strength of a relationship.

Alison Hammond has been dating the massage therapist and model for around three years. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond

“I don’t need a ring to show my love to somebody,” she told The Mirror.

Despite her firm stance on engagement rings, the This Morning presenter offered a rather more open-ended answer when asked how she would react if David actually proposed.

“What I will say is, if he asked me tomorrow to marry him, it wouldn’t be a ‘no’,” she teased.

The couple are already living together, and Alison suggested they are perfectly content with the relationship they have built without needing to formalise it with an engagement.

Her comments offer a glimpse into a romance that has largely remained away from the spotlight, despite the couple's 22-year age difference making headlines.

Alison and David first met in an unusually low-key fashion, after she booked him for a massage.

Rather than describing the encounter as a conventional beginning to a relationship, Alison said the circumstances felt almost destined.

Alison hammond and boyfriend David Putman are already living together. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond

The Great British Bake Off presenter has also credited David with bringing a sense of calm to her life, describing him as “grounding”.

With a busy work schedule, filming GBBO as well as This Morning, Alison credits her partner for keeping her personal life more settled.

She has previously spoken warmly about David's “beautiful energy” and said she feels grateful that he has chosen to share his life with her.

Alison shares 21-year-old son Aidan with her former partner and he too lives with her and David at their home.

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