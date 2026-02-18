Alison Hammond reveals health routine behind her incredible 11-stone weight loss

Alison Hammond has opened up about the fitness routine that’s helping her maintain her impressive 11-stone weight loss. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Alison Hammond

By Giorgina Hamilton

After shedding 11st through diet and exercise, the This Morning star has revealed how she’s keeping fit.

Alison Hammond has opened up about the fitness routine that’s helping her maintain her impressive 11-stone weight loss.

The This Morning favourite, 51, has transformed her health over the past five years, shedding around 11 stone through a mix of diet changes, regular exercise, and lifestyle tweaks.

Now focused on keeping the weight off, Alison shared details of her current wellness routine, explaining that she’s recently started doing Reformer Pilates because she’s, in her own words, “as stiff as a board.”

“You feel absolutely incredible after it,” she said. “I really need a good stretch, so Reformer Pilates has been brilliant for me.

"I also do this early-morning circuit class from the brilliant Steve Hensel at Blue Zone. I’ll go at 6.30am and do a full hour, it’s a proper old-school gym.”

Alison said she always leaves her workouts feeling “amazing,” though she admitted there are some wellness trends she’ll never embrace.

“I did try one of those cold plunge pools once, and absolutely not! It lasted about a minute,” she told Closer magazine. “I was like, ‘Why am I literally trying to kill myself?’”

Despite her enthusiasm for exercise, Alison has previously said she won’t turn to weight-loss injections, revealing she’s been put off by “scary” stories she’s heard about them.

“I think that, for people who need to use them, they’re a good thing — but for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened,” she said.

Despite her enthusiasm for exercise, Alison has previously said she won’t turn to weight-loss injections (pictured in 2015). Picture: Getty

“So I haven’t wanted to use them, but that’s not to say I wouldn’t in the future, and I certainly wouldn’t look down on anyone who did.”

Alison’s health journey began after she was diagnosed as pre-diabetic, a wake-up call that motivated her to overhaul her diet and exercise habits.

She has since reversed the diagnosis and said her transformation has helped her feel more energetic and confident.

Reformer Pilates (pictured) typically costs between £25 and £40 per session in the UK. Picture: Getty

In an interview with Daily Mail, the presenter revealed how she maintains her balance while working on The Great British Bake Off, surrounded daily by tempting cakes and pastries.

“I eat a bit of Paul and Prue’s after they’ve finished judging. I only try the ones that got a handshake from Paul or ones that won. If the judges aren’t impressed, I’m not trying it.”

The TV personality, who once weighed 28 stone, has credited her personal trainer for helping her stay consistent. “I’ve got a personal trainer, she’s amazing, she trains me when I can train,” Alison told Heat.

“If I’m working, I don’t train, I’ll go for a walk. But when I’m at home, I’ll go and have a session with her in the morning, just an hour. It might be four days a week.”

Alison hammond talks 'For The Love Of Dogs'!

When it comes to food, Alison focuses on balance rather than restriction. “I don’t deny myself anything. I eat everything, but in moderation,” she said.

The presenter has also spoken about how her late mother, Maria — who passed away in 2020 after battling lung and liver cancer — inspired her to make long-term changes to her health.

Her ongoing transformation, she says, isn’t about perfection: “I don’t deny myself anything — I eat everything, but in moderation.”