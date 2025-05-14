Alison Hammond reveals why she didn't use weight loss jabs after shedding 11-stone

14 May 2025, 15:38

Alison Hammond has opened up about her 11-stone weight loss
Alison Hammond has opened up about her 11-stone weight loss. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

TV favourite Alison Hammond has spoken out after revealing she didn't take weight loss medication to lose 11-stone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Hammond, 50, has gone from 28-stone to 17-stone without the use of weight loss medication.

Instead the mother-of-one has credited changing her eating and exercising habits as the reason for her dramatic change in appearance.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping about weight loss medication, the Big Brother favourite said: "I think that, for people who need to use them, they’re a good thing. But for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened."

She added: "So I haven’t wanted to use them, but that’s not to say I wouldn’t in the future, and I certainly wouldn’t look down on anyone who did."

Alison Hammond has revealed she didn't take weight loss medication
Alison Hammond has revealed she didn't take weight loss medication. Picture: Alamy

Alison's dramatic weight loss was inspired following the death of her mother in 2020, with the presenter saying: "Mum said to me, 'If you can, sort out your weight, Alison' and that really set it in my head."

She continued: "My mum had type 2 diabetes and she was worried for me, so when I then found out that I was pre-diabetic, that was frightening."

Opening up about her weight on This Morning in 2024, Alison confessed that she would book two seats on an airplane as she didn't want another passenger beside her.

The 50-year-old said: "I was nearly 28 stone I'll be honest with you and that is morbidly obese. And I used to buy an extra seat (on planes) because I didn't want to put anyone in a situation where I was touching them."

She added: "I was in a situation where I was morbidly obese. I had to lose weight because I was dying, I really was dying.

"People will still say I’m big but now I’m 17-stone rather than 28-stone and I’m comfortable with telling you my weight."

Alison Hammond has been open about her weight loss
Alison Hammond has been open about her weight loss. Picture: Alamy

However her health journey hasn't been plain sailing, with Alison mentioning how hosting The Great British Bake Off has led her to be stricter about trying the sweet treats on the show.

Alison told the Off Menu podcast: "I just started filming Bake Off. I've never seen the tent so cold. It was freezing, absolutely freezing. I had my thermals on underneath my dress.

"But I love that show for the cake. People don't realise I am literally there for the cake. After every bake you're allowed to taste every bake and last year I put on a stone.

"It's taken me a year to take that stone off. So now I'm only eating if they get a handshake or the winner of a section. But anything else sorry, I'm not going there. As soon as it goes in my mouth I swallow it - I love it."

