The Saturdays 'All Fired Up' tour

The girls announce they're heading on a massive 11-date UK arena tour.

The tour will see them playing at some of the biggest indoor venues the UK this December, including a climatic end of tour show at Wembley Arena. With all of this in mind, it’s clear that while The Saturdays were ‘big’ before, they are about to get 'Huge'.

"The thought that we are about to take on arenas sends a shiver down my spine," Rochelle comments, "it's everything we've ever dreamed of as a band – and we know the end of the year is going to come around so fast. Playing an arena is a terrifying, but most exciting thought!"

Frankie adds: "And we want to reflect that in our live show. We want it to be like one big giant party. The best night out you can have this December!"

The Saturday's UK dates:

Date Venue Friday 2nd December Bournemouth BIC Saturday 3rd December Liverpool Echo Arena Monday 5th December Cardiff Arena Tuesday 6th December Brighton Centre Thursday 8th December Birmingham LG Arena Friday 9th December Manchester MEN Arena Saturday 10th December Newcastle Arena Monday 12th December Nottingham Arena Tuesday 13th December Glasgow SECC Hall 4 Thursday 15th December Sheffield Arena Friday 16th December London Wembley Arena

Undoubtedly, the UK’s biggest and most consistently high-hitting girl band, with over 650,000 Facebook fans and a combined 1 million followers on twitter, The Saturdays have sold over 2 million singles and albums in the UK alone.

The Saturdays have also had nine Top 10 UK singles, including huge hits Higher feat Flo Rida, Missing You and Ego, the girls have racked up over 35 million total views on YouTube.



