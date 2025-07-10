Every outfit Kate Middleton has worn to Wimbledon
10 July 2025, 15:06
Here are all of Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits, from her first appearance back in 2011 to now.
Listen to this article
The Princess of Wales, 43, is expected to be attending Wimbledon 2025, a year after she made a surprise appearance in the Royal Box on centre court amid her cancer battle.
The wife of Prince William and mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been a regular at Wimbledon since she married into the Royal Family in 2011, and rarely misses a visit to SW19.
Throughout the years, the Princess of Wales has worn a collection of chic and stylish ensembles to the courts, wearing designers such as Dolce & Gabbana, Safiyaa and Balmain.
Ahead of her expected visit to Wimbledon for 2025, here's a look back at all of Princess Kate's outfits.
- Read more: When Kate Middleton will be at Wimbledon 2025
- Read more: How celebrities get invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon
2024
The Princess of Wales' appearance at Wimbledon 2024 was uncertain following her cancer diagnosis and treatment. However, Kate attended the final day of The Championships alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in this purple Safiyaa dress - a perfect nod to the Wimbledon colours.
2023
The Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon three times in 2023, the first time in this gorgeous mint green pleated skirt and structured jacket, both by Self-Portrait.
2023
Her second visit to Wimbledon in 2023, the Princess of Wales wore a mint green and white blazer, teamed with a white pleated skirt, both by Balmain.
2023
Kate Middleton's third appearance at Wimbledon 2023 saw her perfectly coordinate with the colours of The Championship, in this green dress by Roland Mouret.
2022
In 2022, Kate Middleton presented Novak Djokovic with the Wimbledon trophy on centre court, dressed in a classy blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich.
2022
The Princess of Wales rocked a second polka dot dress for Wimbledon in 2022, this time a sky blue and white number with pleating detail and a buckled belt, by Alessandra Rich.
2022
Princess Kate also wore a bright yellow dress with shoulder-bow detail for the Ladies' Final of Wimbledon in 2022, designed by Roksanda.
2021
After a year off due to the pandemic, Wimbledon returned to SW19 - and so did the Princess of Wales. For one of her visits in 2021, she teamed a polka dot skirt with a simple white tee and a matching navy blazer. Outfit by Smythe and Alessandra Rich.
2021
Keeping with the colour palette of Wimbledon, Kate also wore this green simple cap-sleeve dress during a trip to The Championships in 2021. Dress by Emilia Wickstead.
- Read more: Wimbledon dress code explained for players and spectators
- Read more: All the celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 and what they wore
2021
Princess Kate's third look of Wimbledon 2021 was this dusky pink dress, with a buckle belt and exposed button detail, designed by Beulah.
2019
For Wimbledon 2019, the Princess of Wales wore three separate, but equally chic, ensembles. This dress, by Suzannah, was a simple and classy sundress with black button detail, accessorised with a matching belt, heels and bag.
2019
Kate Middleton also wore this gorgeous green dress to Wimbledon in 2019, with exposed gold buttons and bow detail, designed by Alexander McQueen.
2019
As she handed out the Wimbledon trophies in 2019, the Princess wore this dusky blue dress by Emilia Wickstead.
2018
In 2018, the Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon alongside Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. For the occasion, Kate opted for this patterned white and black dress by Jenny Packham.
2018
In the same year, the Princess of Wales wore this bright yellow dress to Wimbledon, designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
2017
Back in 2017, Kate attended Wimbledon twice. During one of the outings onto the Royal Box at Wimbledon, the Princess wore this square-neck fitted Dolce & Gabbana dress, with a black and white polka dot design.
2017
During another visit to Wimbledon in 2017, Kate wore tennis-whites with this simple Catherine Walker summer dress, printed with a floral pattern at the hem.
2016
Stepping a little away from her signature style, the Princess of Wales wore this interesting Alexander McQueen dress for Wimbledon in 2016.
2016
In the same year, the Princess of Wales went bold with this bright yellow fitted dress, designed by Roksanda.
2015
The Princess of Wales opted for a high-street dress during an outing at Wimbledon back in 2015. Dress by L K Bennett.
2014
During one of her visits to the SW19 courts in 2014, the Princess went bold with this abstract blue and green dress, designed by Jonathan Saunders.
2014
In the same year, Kate also wore this cream lace dress by Zimmermann.
2012
The Princess of Wales was inspired by nautical designs during her 2012 outing to Wimbledon, styling a knitted top with matching skirt, both by Alexander McQueen.
2012
In 2012, the Princess of Wales opted for a simple and classy ensemble made up of a blush dress and cream jacket, both by Joseph.
2011
Kate Middleton's first appearance at Wimbledon was in 2011, just months after she married Prince William. For the first visit, the Princess showed off her tan in this classic white dress by Temperley London.