Every outfit Kate Middleton has worn to Wimbledon

10 July 2025, 15:06

Every outfit the Princess of Wales has worn to Wimbledon
Every outfit the Princess of Wales has worn to Wimbledon. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here are all of Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits, from her first appearance back in 2011 to now.

The Princess of Wales, 43, is expected to be attending Wimbledon 2025, a year after she made a surprise appearance in the Royal Box on centre court amid her cancer battle.

The wife of Prince William and mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been a regular at Wimbledon since she married into the Royal Family in 2011, and rarely misses a visit to SW19.

Throughout the years, the Princess of Wales has worn a collection of chic and stylish ensembles to the courts, wearing designers such as Dolce & Gabbana, Safiyaa and Balmain.

Ahead of her expected visit to Wimbledon for 2025, here's a look back at all of Princess Kate's outfits.

2024

The Princess of Wales' appearance at Wimbledon 2024 was uncertain following her cancer diagnosis and treatment. However, Kate attended the final day of The Championships alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in this purple Safiyaa dress - a perfect nod to the Wimbledon colours.

The Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon, 2024, amid her cancer battle
The Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon, 2024, amid her cancer battle. Picture: Getty

2023

The Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon three times in 2023, the first time in this gorgeous mint green pleated skirt and structured jacket, both by Self-Portrait.

The Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon, 2023
The Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon, 2023. Picture: Getty

2023

Her second visit to Wimbledon in 2023, the Princess of Wales wore a mint green and white blazer, teamed with a white pleated skirt, both by Balmain.

Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon, 2023
Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon, 2023. Picture: Getty

2023

Kate Middleton's third appearance at Wimbledon 2023 saw her perfectly coordinate with the colours of The Championship, in this green dress by Roland Mouret.

Kate Middleton presents Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon trophy, 2023
Kate Middleton presents Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon trophy, 2023. Picture: Getty

2022

In 2022, Kate Middleton presented Novak Djokovic with the Wimbledon trophy on centre court, dressed in a classy blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich.

The Princess of Wales presents Novak Djokovic with the Wimbledon trophy, 2022
The Princess of Wales presents Novak Djokovic with the Wimbledon trophy, 2022. Picture: Getty

2022

The Princess of Wales rocked a second polka dot dress for Wimbledon in 2022, this time a sky blue and white number with pleating detail and a buckled belt, by Alessandra Rich.

Kate Middleton wears polka dots on day nine of Wimbledon, 2022
Kate Middleton wears polka dots on day nine of Wimbledon, 2022. Picture: Getty

2022

Princess Kate also wore a bright yellow dress with shoulder-bow detail for the Ladies' Final of Wimbledon in 2022, designed by Roksanda.

The Princess of Wales stuns in yellow at the Ladies' Final of Wimbledon, 2022
The Princess of Wales stuns in yellow at the Ladies' Final of Wimbledon, 2022. Picture: Getty

2021

After a year off due to the pandemic, Wimbledon returned to SW19 - and so did the Princess of Wales. For one of her visits in 2021, she teamed a polka dot skirt with a simple white tee and a matching navy blazer. Outfit by Smythe and Alessandra Rich.

Kate Middleton attends the fifth day of Wimbledon, 2021
Kate Middleton attends the fifth day of Wimbledon, 2021. Picture: Getty

2021

Keeping with the colour palette of Wimbledon, Kate also wore this green simple cap-sleeve dress during a trip to The Championships in 2021. Dress by Emilia Wickstead.

The Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon, 2021
The Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon, 2021. Picture: Getty

2021

Princess Kate's third look of Wimbledon 2021 was this dusky pink dress, with a buckle belt and exposed button detail, designed by Beulah.

Kate Middleton is pretty in pink at Wimbledon, 2021
Kate Middleton is pretty in pink at Wimbledon, 2021. Picture: Getty

2019

For Wimbledon 2019, the Princess of Wales wore three separate, but equally chic, ensembles. This dress, by Suzannah, was a simple and classy sundress with black button detail, accessorised with a matching belt, heels and bag.

The Princess of Wales attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, 2019
The Princess of Wales attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, 2019. Picture: Getty

2019

Kate Middleton also wore this gorgeous green dress to Wimbledon in 2019, with exposed gold buttons and bow detail, designed by Alexander McQueen.

Kate Middleton arrives for a visit ahead of the Ladies' Final on day twelve of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships
Kate Middleton arrives for a visit ahead of the Ladies' Final on day twelve of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Getty

2019

As she handed out the Wimbledon trophies in 2019, the Princess wore this dusky blue dress by Emilia Wickstead.

The Princess of Wales gives out the trophies at Wimbledon, 2019
The Princess of Wales gives out the trophies at Wimbledon, 2019. Picture: Getty

2018

In 2018, the Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon alongside Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. For the occasion, Kate opted for this patterned white and black dress by Jenny Packham.

The Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon alongside Meghan Markle in 2018
The Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon alongside Meghan Markle in 2018. Picture: Getty

2018

In the same year, the Princess of Wales wore this bright yellow dress to Wimbledon, designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

The Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon in 2018
The Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon in 2018. Picture: Getty

2017

Back in 2017, Kate attended Wimbledon twice. During one of the outings onto the Royal Box at Wimbledon, the Princess wore this square-neck fitted Dolce & Gabbana dress, with a black and white polka dot design.

Kate Middleton attends Day One of Wimbledon in 2017
Kate Middleton attends Day One of Wimbledon in 2017. Picture: Getty

2017

During another visit to Wimbledon in 2017, Kate wore tennis-whites with this simple Catherine Walker summer dress, printed with a floral pattern at the hem.

The Princess of Wales looks on from the Centre Court Royal Box prior to the Gentlemen's Singles, 2017
The Princess of Wales looks on from the Centre Court Royal Box prior to the Gentlemen's Singles, 2017. Picture: Getty

2016

Stepping a little away from her signature style, the Princess of Wales wore this interesting Alexander McQueen dress for Wimbledon in 2016.

Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon 2016
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon 2016. Picture: Getty

2016

In the same year, the Princess of Wales went bold with this bright yellow fitted dress, designed by Roksanda.

Princess Kate arrives at the Royal Box in 2016
Princess Kate arrives at the Royal Box in 2016. Picture: Getty

2015

The Princess of Wales opted for a high-street dress during an outing at Wimbledon back in 2015. Dress by L K Bennett.

Kate Middleton attends day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 8, 2015
Kate Middleton attends day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 8, 2015. Picture: Getty

2014

During one of her visits to the SW19 courts in 2014, the Princess went bold with this abstract blue and green dress, designed by Jonathan Saunders.

Princess Kate pictured on day 13 of Wimbledon, 2014
Princess Kate pictured on day 13 of Wimbledon, 2014. Picture: Getty

2014

In the same year, Kate also wore this cream lace dress by Zimmermann.

Princess Kate is all smiles as she attends Wimbledon in 2014
Princess Kate is all smiles as she attends Wimbledon in 2014. Picture: Getty

2012

The Princess of Wales was inspired by nautical designs during her 2012 outing to Wimbledon, styling a knitted top with matching skirt, both by Alexander McQueen.

The Princess of Wales steps into the Royal Box at Wimbledon, 2012
The Princess of Wales steps into the Royal Box at Wimbledon, 2012. Picture: Getty

2012

In 2012, the Princess of Wales opted for a simple and classy ensemble made up of a blush dress and cream jacket, both by Joseph.

The Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon three times in 2012
The Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon three times in 2012. Picture: Getty

2011

Kate Middleton's first appearance at Wimbledon was in 2011, just months after she married Prince William. For the first visit, the Princess showed off her tan in this classic white dress by Temperley London.

The Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon for the first time in 2011, following her wedding to Prince William
The Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon for the first time in 2011, following her wedding to Prince William. Picture: Getty

