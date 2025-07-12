Amanda Anisimova's age, net worth, height, boyfriend, nationality and Instagram revealed

12 July 2025, 15:30

Amanda Anisimova has made it to the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles final 2025
Amanda Anisimova has made it to the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles final 2025. Picture: Instagram/@amandaanisimova/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Amanda Anisimova, where is she from, what happened to her dad, how tall is she, what is her net worth, who is her boyfriend and does she have Instagram?

Wimbledon 2025 finalist Amanda Anisimova is hoping to beat her competitor Iga Świątek to be crowned champion and take home the impressive prize money.

With her fellow competitors Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Katie Boulter, Jasmine Paolini and Aryna Sabalenka all exiting the competition, and 2024 winner Barbora Krejčíková also out of the running, it's all to play for in the Ladies' Singles final on Saturday July 12.

As we watch her take on one of the toughest matches in her career, it's time to get to know Amanda a bit better and learn about her life away from the tennis court.

Here is everything you need to know about Amanda Anisimova including her age, where she's from, height, net worth, boyfriend, net worth and Instagram.

Amanda Anisimova is hoping to win Wimbledon 2025
Amanda Anisimova is hoping to win Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Amanda Anisimova?

Tennis star Amanda was born on August 31 2001 and celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2024. Despite her young age, she has managed to carve out a successful sporting career and has won three WTA Tour titles and the 2025 Qatar Ladies Open.

Where is Amanda Anisimova from?

Amanda was born in Freehold Township, New Jersey, after her parents emigrated from Russia to the USA a few years before she was born. The sportswoman began playing tennis at the age of five after the sister took it up, with Amanda now living in Aventura, Florida.

What happened to Amanda Anisimova's dad?

In 2019 Amanda's dad Konstantin passed away after suffering a heart attack, with his death having a profound impact on his daughter.

Amanda told the New York Post in 2020: "It was the worst thing that ever happened to me. It was very tough."

Amanda Anisimova's dad Konstantin passed away in 2019
Amanda Anisimova's dad Konstantin passed away in 2019. Picture: Instagram/@amandaanisimova

How tall is Amanda Anisimova?

Amanda stands at 5ft 11in tall, meaning she is slightly taller than her Wimbledon competitor Iga Świątek who is 5ft 9in.

What is Amanda Anisimova's net worth?

Rising tennis ace Amanda is estimated to be worth a cool $3million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This impressive amount is made up of her various tennis wins as well as her brand partnerships with companies such as Nike, Wilson, Gatorade and Therabody.

Amanda Anisimova has amassed substantial wealth over the years
Amanda Anisimova has amassed substantial wealth over the years. Picture: Getty

Who is Amanda Anisimova's boyfriend?

Amanda tends to keep her personal life private, however she was dating reality TV star Tyler Roos in 2020, but the pair have not been pictured together in four years. The two have neither confirmed nor denied if they are still together, however Tyler does follow Amanda on Instagram whilst Amanda does not appear to follow him back.

What is Amanda Anisimova's Instagram?

Fans can follow Amanda on Instagram @amandaanisimova where she often shares pictures of her tennis career as well as her travels around the world.

