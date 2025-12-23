Amanda Holden facts: Heart presenter's age, height, family, career and more explained

Amanda Holden is a British television presenter, actress, and singer, best known as co-host of Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston.
Amanda Holden is a British television presenter, actress, and singer, best known as co-host of Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston.
From Heart Breakfast to Britain’s Got Talent, here’s all the big facts about Amanda Holden including her family life and career highlights.

Amanda Holden is a British TV and radio presenter, actress, and singer, and co-host of Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston.

She has been a regular presence on UK UK for more than 30 years and has served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent since 2007.

Alongside her broadcasting work, Amanda has appeared in stage musicals and TV dramas, released music, and fronted several entertainment programmes.

Read on for key facts about Amanda Holden, including her age, family, career highlights, and current projects.

Amanda Holden as a presenter on SM:TV alongside Ant and Dec in 2001.
Amanda Holden as a presenter on SM:TV alongside Ant and Dec in 2001.
Amanda Louise Holden first found fame as an actress in the 1990s (pictured in 2001)
Amanda Louise Holden first found fame as an actress in the 1990s (pictured in 2001).

How old is Amanda Holden and where is she from?

Age: 54 (born 16 February 1971)

From: Portsmouth, Hampshire, England

Instagram: @noholdenback

Amanda Louise Holden first found fame as an actress in the 1990s, appearing in TV series such as Cutting It and Wild at Heart, before becoming a household name in 2007 when she joined the judging panel of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell.

Today, Amanda balances her TV work with co-hosting Heart Breakfast alongside Jamie Theakston, while also taking on new presenting and acting projects.
Today, Amanda balances her TV work with co-hosting Heart Breakfast alongside Jamie Theakston, while also taking on new presenting and acting projects.

Today, Amanda balances her TV work (including various projects with best pal Alan Carr) with co-hosting Heart Breakfast alongside Jamie Theakston, while also taking on new presenting and acting projects.

How tall is Amanda Holden?

Amanda Holden is around 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) tall.

Is Amanda Holden married and does she have children?

Amanda Holden has been married to music producer Chris Hughes since December 2008.

The couple share two daughters — Alexa “Lexi” Hughes and Hollie Hughes — and live in Cobham, Surrey, with a second home in the Cotswolds.

Amanda was previously married to comedian Les Dennis from 1995 to 2003.
Amanda was previously married to comedian Les Dennis from 1995 to 2003.

Amanda was previously married to comedian Les Dennis from 1995 to 2003.

Amanda often describes her family as her “greatest joy” and frequently shares glimpses of home life with fans on Instagram.

What are Amanda Holden's career highlights?

Amanda Holden’s career covers television, theatre, music, and radio:

  • Television: She has been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent since 2007, becoming one of ITV’s longest-serving on-screen personalities.
  • Radio: Co-hosts Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston, one of the UK’s most listened-to morning shows.
  • Acting: Known for her roles in Cutting It, Wild at Heart, Jonathan Creek, and Kiss Me Kate.
  • Theatre: Nominated for an Olivier Award for her West End performance in Thoroughly Modern Millie and appeared in Shrek the Musical as Princess Fiona.
  • Music: Amanda has released her own music, including her 2020 album Songs from My Heart
  • Presenting: Has fronted a range of ITV specials, talent shows and documentaries, and most recently began hosting the BBC quiz show The Inner Circle in 2025.

