Exclusive

Amanda Holden takes on Jenson Button in the Heart Breakfast Grand Prix!

4 July 2025, 12:34

Jenson Button and Amanda Holden took part in the Heart Grand Prix!
Jenson Button and Amanda Holden took part in the Heart Grand Prix! Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

It was a battle to the finish line when Amanda Holden and Jenson Button raced in the Heart Breakfast Grand Prix.

Amanda Holden has taken on F1 legend Jenson Button in the Heart Breakfast Grand Prix!

During Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Friday July 4, the sporting legend raced Amanda around Heart HQ as they battled to win the coveted trophy.

Unfortunately Amanda she was pipped to the post by Jenson and received his autobiography 'How To Be An F1 Driver' as a commiseration prize!

Speaking ahead of Silverstone this weekend, Jenson said: “I think this weekend we’re going to have a lot of action."

Jenson Button beat Amanda Holden in Heart's Grand Prix
Jenson Button beat Amanda Holden in Heart's Grand Prix. Picture: Heart

He continued: "Obviously the McLaren’s are very quick this year but I think you’ve got to throw the Ferrari’s in the mix, I think Lewis could be up there. Even when he’s not got a good car around Silverstone he could still.

When asked who he thinks will win at Silverstone, Jenson said: “Probably Lando, but I think Lewis has got a chance.”

Watch Amanda Holden VS Jenson Button here:

Heart Breakfast Grand Prix: Amanda Holden VS Jenson Button!

