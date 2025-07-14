Exclusive

Watch the moment Amanda Holden comes face-to-face with lookalike

14 July 2025, 11:25

Amanda Holden met her lookalike on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden met her lookalike on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. Picture: Global

By Hope Wilson

Amanda Holden was stunned after being introduced to her lookalike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amanda Holden was joined by her doppelgänger on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda this morning.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was surprised by Eve Bannerman, the UK's number one Amanda Holden lookalike, and the TV star was very flattered by the celebrity impersonator.

Upon meeting Eve, Amanda exclaimed: "At least she doesn’t laugh like me! It’s essentially like putting a mirror in the studio."

When asked how she felt about seeing her lookalike, Amanda said: "Well, it is very odd. I’ve always said I need two of me. I’m ever so busy. I might send you for the weekend with my husband."

Amanda Holden was in shock after meeting her lookalike
Amanda Holden was in shock after meeting her lookalike. Picture: Global

Jamie then asked Eve: "Have you had any bookings as an Amanda Holden lookalike?"

With Eve replying: "This is the first!"

Amanda then revealed her final thoughts on her doppelgänger, saying: "Well I’m ever so flattered ‘cause you’re definitely younger than me. So I will take that."

Watch Amanda Holden meet her lookalike here:

This comes just days after Amanda rewatched her TV debut on Blind Date when she was 19-years-old.

Upon viewing the footage, a shocked Amanda said: "I sound ever so posh back then!"

