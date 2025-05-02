Amanda Holden travels to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final in style

By Alice Dear

From a private jet to a Ferrari, Amanda Holden's entrance into Heart HQ for the Make Me A Millionaire final was anything but subtle.

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston made Heart listener Kieran Williams a millionaire on Friday, May 2, as the final of Make Me A Millionaire took place in London, where nine hopeful finalists waited patiently to find out whether they would walk away with a life-changing £1,000,000.

To mark the exciting day, Amanda opted out of her usual transport to work and instead travelled in style - arriving in a private jet before hopping into a Ferrari.

It wasn't just Amanda who enjoyed a morning of luxury, however, as someone very special to Heart also got a five-star experience...No, not Jamie - Minnie, Amanda's beloved dog.

Amanda appeared to have also nailed the dress code for the Million Pound Final, arriving to the office in a dress made out of money, designed and created by stylist Karl Willet & tailor Grace Lane London.

Amanda Holden looked right at home in the Ferrari. Picture: Heart

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire made another person a millionaire as Kieran Williams won a whopping £1,000,000 on Friday, May 2!

Kieran was given two choices on Wednesday, April 9, when he entered Heart's Make Me A Millionaire - take £6,000 then and there, or enter the Million Pound Final.

When he got through to Mark Wright, Kieran made the last-minute decision to enter the Million Pound Final, and it's a good job he did, as he is now a millionaire!

Heart's Make Me a Millionaire: Watch the moment Kieran Williams becomes Britain's newest millionaire!

The Design Engineer, from Tamworth, was left speechless when he opened his safety deposit box with Amanda Holden to find the words 'Heart Make Me A Millionaire', meaning he will be walking away from Heart HQ £1,000,000 richer.

Prior to winning Heart's Make Me A Millionaire, Kieran said he would spend the £1,000,000 on an AAC device for his son, Alex, who is non-verbal. The device would allow Alex to communicate with his friends and family through a sound board, however, these typically cost around £11,000.

As well as using the money to buy this device for Alex, he would also help to purchase other devices for children attending Alex's specialist school for non-verbal children.

Kieran would use the money to pay off his mortgage and take the family on holidays around the world; he's always dreamed of going to New York at Christmas - and now he can!