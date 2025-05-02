Amanda Holden travels to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final in style

2 May 2025, 06:34 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 13:04

Amanda Holden travels to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final in style ✈️ 💵

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

From a private jet to a Ferrari, Amanda Holden's entrance into Heart HQ for the Make Me A Millionaire final was anything but subtle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston made Heart listener Kieran Williams a millionaire on Friday, May 2, as the final of Make Me A Millionaire took place in London, where nine hopeful finalists waited patiently to find out whether they would walk away with a life-changing £1,000,000.

To mark the exciting day, Amanda opted out of her usual transport to work and instead travelled in style - arriving in a private jet before hopping into a Ferrari.

It wasn't just Amanda who enjoyed a morning of luxury, however, as someone very special to Heart also got a five-star experience...No, not Jamie - Minnie, Amanda's beloved dog.

Amanda appeared to have also nailed the dress code for the Million Pound Final, arriving to the office in a dress made out of money, designed and created by stylist Karl Willet & tailor Grace Lane London.

Amanda Holden looked right at home in the Ferrari
Amanda Holden looked right at home in the Ferrari. Picture: Heart

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire made another person a millionaire as Kieran Williams won a whopping £1,000,000 on Friday, May 2!

Kieran was given two choices on Wednesday, April 9, when he entered Heart's Make Me A Millionaire - take £6,000 then and there, or enter the Million Pound Final.

When he got through to Mark Wright, Kieran made the last-minute decision to enter the Million Pound Final, and it's a good job he did, as he is now a millionaire!

Heart's Make Me a Millionaire: Watch the moment Kieran Williams becomes Britain's newest millionaire!

The Design Engineer, from Tamworth, was left speechless when he opened his safety deposit box with Amanda Holden to find the words 'Heart Make Me A Millionaire', meaning he will be walking away from Heart HQ £1,000,000 richer.

Prior to winning Heart's Make Me A Millionaire, Kieran said he would spend the £1,000,000 on an AAC device for his son, Alex, who is non-verbal. The device would allow Alex to communicate with his friends and family through a sound board, however, these typically cost around £11,000.

As well as using the money to buy this device for Alex, he would also help to purchase other devices for children attending Alex's specialist school for non-verbal children.

Kieran would use the money to pay off his mortgage and take the family on holidays around the world; he's always dreamed of going to New York at Christmas - and now he can!

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

Chris Hughes reportedly heading to Ibiza for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Chris Hughes to reveal 'real truth' about JoJo Siwa as he 'signs up for Celebs Go Dating'

Ed Sheeran has announced three huge summer shows

Ed Sheeran announces three homecoming Ipswich shows: Tickets and dates revealed

Music

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Awhina have had a tumultuous time on the show

MAFS Australia's Adrian denies cheating on Awhina after shock claims come to light

Married at First Sight

Here's everything that happened at MAFS 2025's Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows: Everything that happened between each couple

Married at First Sight

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have opened up about their relationship issues

Stacey Solomon left speechless after Joe Swash storms out of tense therapy session

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa fans believe they may be together

Fans spot clues JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are secretly 'together' after Celebrity Big Brother stint
Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl

Married at First Sight

Stacey appeared devastated as she updated fans on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon shares tearful update on dog Teddy as she confesses she's 'cried a lot'

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.

America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

Lifestyle

Is there a heatwave on the cards for July and August?

UK weather: When will the Spring heatwave end?

Weather

Carina has opened up about his split with Paul on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul

Married at First Sight

Dance Moms icon Jessalynn has commented on her daughter's break-up.

JoJo Siwa’s mum Jessalynn hints at real reason for daughter's split with Kath Ebbs

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo opened up about her 'secret code' with Chris.

JoJo Siwa finally reveals what she wrote on Chris Hughes' hand in Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

MAFS Australia's Ryan visited Tony in hospital

MAFS Australia’s Tony visited by Ryan after shock heart attack

Married at First Sight

Beyoncé's full setlist of the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour has been revealed

Beyoncé setlist: All songs performed at 'Cowboy Carter' Tour including covers and surprise songs
Dave and Jamie's marriage has been crumbling on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his marriage to Jamie ended

Married at First Sight

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes as she breaks silence on split

Celebrity Big Brother announces its winner

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest celebrity winner revealed

Lucinda Light is the host of The Honesty Box

Lucinda Light facts: Age, partner and MAFS Australia journey revealed

Rhi blasted claims her MAFS marriage to Jeff was 'fake'.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff hit back at shock claims their wedding was 'a set up'

Married at First Sight

Did Freddie Flintoff get a payout?

Freddie Flintoff's £9million payout from 'Top Gear' following car crash revealed

Patsy explained why she remained silent when asked about Mickey Rourke.

Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer explains string of awkward interviews: 'Silence says it all'

Celebrity Big Brother

Many fans believe Jamie and Eliot from MAFS Australia are dating

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot are 'together' after finding romance on the show

Married at First Sight

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

Celebrities