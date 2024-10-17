Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden pays tribute to 'brilliant' Liam Payne following his tragic death

17 October 2024, 11:42

Amanda Holden has paid tribute to Liam Payne
Amanda Holden has paid tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Amanda Holden has spoken out regarding Liam Payne's shock death aged 31.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart Breakfast host Amanda Holden has paid tribute to former One Direction star Liam Payne following his sad death aged 31.

The Britain's Got Talent judge spoke this morning after the X Factor star's death was revealed. Amanda sent her thoughts to his family, including his seven-year-old son Bear and former partner Cheryl.

Amanda began: "I mean it was just absolutely shocking to hear the news last night."

She continued: "Our producer was saying that when Liam came into Heart a few years ago, how brilliant he was. He went in, he made an effort, he shook hands with everyone, spoke to absolutely everybody and that just shows who he is, who he was."

Liam Payne passed away aged 31
Liam Payne passed away aged 31. Picture: Getty

Amanda went on to add: "I can’t stop thinking about Cheryl and their little boy Bear and just the family because he was somebody’s son, do you know what I mean? And I just feel so badly for the family."

She also touched on Anne Twist's tribute to Liam, saying: "Harry Styles’ mum has already spoken out. She says he was just a boy which is exactly how I’m feeling this morning. It’s just awful."

Liam Payne has passed away aged 31
Liam Payne has passed away aged 31. Picture: Getty

Other stars from the entertainment world have paid tribute to the singing superstar.

Former X Factor host Dermot O'Leary shared a poignant black and white image of himself and Liam with the caption: "The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.

"He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble."Sending love and prayers to his family. Dx"

The X Factor Instagram account wrote: "Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him. We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne."He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world."

Dermot O'Leary has taken to social media to pay tribute to Liam Payne
Dermot O'Leary has taken to social media to pay tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: ITV

The Wanted singer Max George paid tribute to the star saying: "Devastated. Liam was an unbelievably supportive during one of the most difficult times in my life. I will never forget that. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this horrendous time. Rest in peace Liam. Max x"

Fellow X Factor legend Olly Murs posted: "This news is devastating, am lost for words 😣 we always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF days and the tour we shared together.

"Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I’m truly gutted and devastated for his Family and of course his son Bear losing a dad x am thinking of them! RIP Liam 🙏🏻😣"

