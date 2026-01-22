Amanda Holden gives Piers Morgan unique gift as he shares latest health update

Piers Morgan has given fans an update on his recovery after undergoing surgery for a fractured femur. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Piers Morgan has been recovering from surgery after falling at a London restaurant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heart's Amanda Holden has surprised her Britain’s Got Talent co-star Piers Morgan with a custom-made gift as he recovers from surgery for a fractured femur.

Piers, 60, recently revealed had to undergo a hip replacement after tripping and falling at a London restaurant.

Now recovering at home, he shared a light-hearted update on Instagram, showing off his new “Breaking News” walking aids which were sent to him by his pal Amanda and her husband Chris.

Posting a photo of himself at home with the personalised crutches, Piers wrote: “Back home. Love my Breaking News @coolcrutches – thanks so much @noholdenback & Chris.”

He also included a message from Amanda that read: “Here’s something to help you get back on your feet. All our love Amanda and Chris xxx.”

The gift has a sweet backstory as Amanda herself previously relied on Cool Crutches back in 2019 after breaking her leg in two places while on a family holiday.

The accident happened when she gamely joined her children on an inflatable water assault course.

Speaking at the time of her accident, Amanda said: “I'd never broken anything in my life, it felt like a shift. I've pulled tendons before so it felt like that but a bit worse. In the leg, I felt sick. I swam back one-legged while swearing and trying to wave at Chris.”

Amanda Holden herself previously relied on Cool Crutches back in 2019 after breaking her leg in two places while on a family holiday. Picture: Instagram

During her recovery, Cool Crutches teamed up with Amanada's Heart Breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston to surprise her with a pair of Heart-branded crutches live on air. Picture: Getty

She later added: “I had to be put under a general [anaesthetic]... They've put a metal plate [into my leg] which is the best way to heal it because I'm very impatient. There's a cast which they molded just under my leg, so I can lift my leg in and out of it, so it's hard underneath but soft on the top. I'm in full glam and a lash, things aren't that bad! I feel like a one-legged dog.”

During her recovery, Cool Crutches teamed up with Amanada's Heart Breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston to surprise her with a pair of Heart-branded crutches live on air.

Now, five years later, Amanda has returned the favour, sending Piers a pair of his own custom crutches to help him through his recovery.

The bespoke Cool Crutches, known for designing fun, personalised walking aids, have become a showbiz favourite, with celebrities from Victoria Beckham to Pru Leith having been seen using the brand.

Heart FM Jamie Theakston Gifts Amanda Holden Branded Cool Crutches

Earlier this week, Piers also shared a post from his hospital bed, thanking friends and family for their kindness during his stay — including a food delivery from his friend Andrea Catherwood and chef Oisín Rogers.

“Lots of friends and family have been incredibly kind and generous during my hospital stay, for which I am incredibly grateful. But how about this…” he wrote.

“My lovely mate @andreacatherwoodnews made a call to one our mutual favourite restaurateurs @mcmoop and asked if he might be able to send over some delicious recuperative food from his fabulous @devonshiresoho … and being Oisin, he not only instantly agreed but he insisted on bringing it over himself on a Lime bike.

"So as I watched Arsenal’s demolition of Inter Milan last night, I tucked into sensational lamb chops with all the trimmings. Almost as satisfying as my team’s scintillating performance. Thanks Oisin, and Andrea.”

He rounded off the post with his usual humour, writing: “Can’t wait to be back at the Devonshire as soon as my docs allow me to take the apparently hip-breaking risk of walking through a restaurant again.. !”

The broadcaster previously told fans he’ll need crutches for the next six weeks and won’t be taking any long-haul flights for three months.

READ MORE: