Hilarious moment Amanda Holden reacts to her 19-year-old self on Blind Date

Amanda Holden reacted to herself on Blind Date. Picture: Global/ITV

By Hope Wilson

After taking part in Blind Date back in 1991, Amanda Holden rewatched the footage of her younger self on the show!

Amanda Holden was left stunned after rewatching her appearance on Blind Date over 30 years ago!

The hilarious moment happened on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, when the shocked Britain's Got Talent judge was shown a clip of her 19-year-old self looking for love as one of the contestants on Blind Date.

Filmed in 1991, Amanda was one of the three ladies who were potential love interests for the male contestant, however unluckily (or luckily), she was not picked by the man in question.

In the rib-tickling video, Amanda was asked by Blind Date host Cilla Black if she could have a "knees-up with anybody men-wise, who would it be?"

Amanda Holden couldn't contain her shock. Picture: Global

The star answered: "Well I can only name one can't I? I have four, but it's Jack Nicholson!"

After watching the clip, Amanda added: "I had a real crush on Jack Nicholson. I sound ever so posh back then!"

Watch Amanda Holden react to her appearance on Blind Date here:

Speaking to the Metro about her time on the show, Amanda revealed: "I was a young kid and loved up at the time and they said to me, 'Oh, you know, you’re gobby – come and just audition.'

"I was like, 'no, no, I’ve got a boyfriend.' Anyway, I ended up being on the show because somebody’s granny died, and they were well aware I was in a relationship.

"Luckily, I didn’t get picked, but for that year only, they picked all the gobs***** from the shows, and we did a Christmas special. So you can also find me mouthing the words to last Christmas by Wham in Finland.

"But for me, it was a television appearance. Love was not on my mind."