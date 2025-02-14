Amanda Holden officiates surprise Valentine's Day wedding on Heart Breakfast
14 February 2025, 10:33 | Updated: 14 February 2025, 10:46
Heart Breakfast surprise Zainab and Zayn with proposal, wedding and honeymoon - all in one morning!
For Valentine's Day 2025, Heart Breakfast made one couple's day very special as Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden hosted a surprise proposal, wedding and honeymoon.
Couple Zayn, 26 from Bristol, and Zainab, 23 from London, have been together just over a year, and on February 14 he popped the question live on Heart Breakfast, much to the surprise of his bride-to-be.
She wasn't a bride-to-be for long, however, as Amanda Holden then officiated their wedding in Heart HQ, declaring the pair husband and wife.
We had one more surprise in store for the couple, and this one neither of them knew about! To round-off the special day, we surprised them with a honeymoon to romantic Florence in Italy.