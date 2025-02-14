Amanda Holden officiates surprise Valentine's Day wedding on Heart Breakfast

Zayn and Zainab had a Valentine's Day to remember! Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

Heart Breakfast surprise Zainab and Zayn with proposal, wedding and honeymoon - all in one morning!

For Valentine's Day 2025, Heart Breakfast made one couple's day very special as Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden hosted a surprise proposal, wedding and honeymoon.

Couple Zayn, 26 from Bristol, and Zainab, 23 from London, have been together just over a year, and on February 14 he popped the question live on Heart Breakfast, much to the surprise of his bride-to-be.

She wasn't a bride-to-be for long, however, as Amanda Holden then officiated their wedding in Heart HQ, declaring the pair husband and wife.

We had one more surprise in store for the couple, and this one neither of them knew about! To round-off the special day, we surprised them with a honeymoon to romantic Florence in Italy.

Zayn proposed to Zainab during Heart Breakfast - and she said yes! Picture: Heart

Zayn gave Zainab a beautiful princess-cut diamond engagement ring. Picture: Heart

Officially ordained, Amanda Holden married Zayn and Zainab! Picture: Heart