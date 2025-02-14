Amanda Holden officiates surprise Valentine's Day wedding on Heart Breakfast

14 February 2025, 10:33 | Updated: 14 February 2025, 10:46

Zayn and Zainab had a Valentine's Day to remember!
Zayn and Zainab had a Valentine's Day to remember! Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Heart Breakfast surprise Zainab and Zayn with proposal, wedding and honeymoon - all in one morning!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For Valentine's Day 2025, Heart Breakfast made one couple's day very special as Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden hosted a surprise proposal, wedding and honeymoon.

Couple Zayn, 26 from Bristol, and Zainab, 23 from London, have been together just over a year, and on February 14 he popped the question live on Heart Breakfast, much to the surprise of his bride-to-be.

She wasn't a bride-to-be for long, however, as Amanda Holden then officiated their wedding in Heart HQ, declaring the pair husband and wife.

We had one more surprise in store for the couple, and this one neither of them knew about! To round-off the special day, we surprised them with a honeymoon to romantic Florence in Italy.

Zayn proposed to Zainab during Heart Breakfast - and she said yes!
Zayn proposed to Zainab during Heart Breakfast - and she said yes! Picture: Heart
Zayn gave Zainab a beautiful princess-cut diamond engagement ring
Zayn gave Zainab a beautiful princess-cut diamond engagement ring. Picture: Heart
Officially ordained, Amanda Holden married Zayn and Zainab!
Officially ordained, Amanda Holden married Zayn and Zainab! Picture: Heart
Zayn and Zainab marked their marriage with a billboard outside Heart HQ
Zayn and Zainab marked their marriage with a billboard outside Heart HQ. Picture: Heart

