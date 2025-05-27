X Factor's Amelia Lily gives birth after 'secret' pregnancy

27 May 2025, 15:52

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl
Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Amelia Lily / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl - after keeping the pregnancy a secret for nine months.

The X Factor and reality TV star Amelia Lily, 30, has shared the heartwarming news with fans that she and her fiancé Eddie have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Pearl McQueen.

The couple, who got engaged on October 31, 2024, chose to keep their pregnancy journey private, only revealing the joyful news after the arrival of their daughter.

In an emotional announcement, Amelia wrote: "The best secret we’ve ever kept… Myself and Eddie would like to introduce our daughter, Pearl McQueen. Born 23.05.25 at 10:11am weighing a little chunky 8.12lbs."

Amelia reflected on the past nine months of pregnancy, describing it as a cherished time in their lives: "9 months of carrying you, Pearl, and being in our little pregnancy bubble. Now you are finally here."

Though the birth came with its challenges, Amelia expressed deep gratitude for the care they received: "We’ve had a bit of a rough start but we’re on the mend now. I cannot thank all the midwives, nurses, and consultants at James Cook Hospital enough for looking after us both. I’ll forever be grateful."

She concluded the heartfelt message with a touching tribute to her newborn: "Baby Pearl, you have made all our dreams come true."

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl
Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Amelia Lily / Instagram

Amelia first rose to fame as a finalist on The X Factor in 2011 and later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Between 2017 and 2018, she also returned to her roots on the stage, playing Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical's UK tour. She has since gone on to star in pantomimes, most recently as the Wicked Queen in Snow White at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

