Amy Adams confirmed for Superman

Oscar nominee will play Lois Lane

The 36-year-old actress will play opposite British actor Henry Cavill in the new Superman film.

"Superman: Man Of Steel" will be directed by Sucker Punch's Zack Snyder.

The director has admitted that the search for the perfect Lois Lane wasn't an easy one, and several actresses were being considered.

In the end he decided to go for "The Fighter"'s actress Amy Adams.

The new Superman is set to be released in December 2012.