Amy Childs shares private wedding video as she ties the knot: “The day I became Mrs Delbosq”

13 April 2026, 14:37

Amy Childs officially tied the knot with her partner Billy Delbosq in a low-key ceremony held in central London on Saturday (April 11).
Amy Childs officially tied the knot with her partner Billy Delbosq in a low-key ceremony held in central London on Saturday (April 11). Picture: Getty/Instagram/Amy Childs

By Giorgina Hamilton

The reality star said she is “still in a bubble” as she shared intimate clips and photos from her big day.

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Amy Childs officially tied the knot with her partner Billy Delbosq, in a low-key ceremony held in central London on Saturday (April 11).

The Only Way Is Essex favourite, 35, looked stunning in a white wedding dress as she arrived at Marylebone Town Hall.

She was accompanied by her father and bridesmaids, travelling to the venue in a classic black cab. Billy, 42, was seen greeting guests ahead of the ceremony, arriving alongside his son, Billy Jr.

Amy, husband Billy and daughter Polly pictured in 2022.
Amy, husband Billy and daughter Polly pictured in 2022. Picture: Getty

The TOWIE star, 35, posted a video from the ceremony titled: "The day I become Mrs Delbosq 11/04/2026."

She also shared a photograph of the couple together, alongside a heartfelt caption thanking fans for their support. She wrote: “Blown away by all of your lovely messages… thank you.

"Still can’t believe I am married, I’m still in a bubble and I don’t want it to end... However we are onto planning our next wedding (a lot to do in so little time) @billydelbosq8 lets do this babe."

The posts come shortly after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in central London at Marylebone Town Hall.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds emerged from the registry office surrounded by close friends and family, with photographs capturing the couple sharing a kiss on the steps before heading off together.

Earlier in the day, Amy appeared to hint at the wedding on social media. Posting a photo of herself with Billy, she wrote: 'Today was our day.' She added a bridal emoji along with the date, April 11.

The ceremony comes after the couple were forced to postpone their original wedding plans last year due to her mother Julie’s ill health following a heart attack.

Julie had been rushed to the hospital despite experiencing no prior symptoms, which Amy previously described as particularly shocking.

Speaking to New! at the time, Amy said: "We'll get a new date set. We'll get the summer out the way and in September we'll get organised.

"The wedding I want needs to be amazing. It will definitely be next year."

Billy added: "We'll delay it for a year and it will be bigger and better. I’d love to do a two-day event in England or a week abroad."

The couple announced their engagement in 2023 after Billy proposed, having been together since 2021.

They already share twins Billy and Millie, aged two. Amy is also mother to daughter Polly, eight, with ex Bradley Wright, and son Ritchie, seven, with a former partner.

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Earlier this month, Amy also posted a birthday tribute to Billy as he turned 42, sharing a series of lighthearted photos and expressing her excitement ahead of their wedding.

She wrote: "My Future Husband (counting down the days) ♥️ Happy birthday to my best friend @billydelbosq8 … you drive me mad, but couldn't do life without you, the most amazing dad (the fun one) the most caring person.

"We love you so much babe and so lucky to have you, can't wait to spoil you today. Polly, Ritchie, Billy and Milly love you."

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