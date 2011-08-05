Amy's home to become HQ

Amy Winehouse's north London home will become the new headquarters of the foundation being set up in her name.

It's being reported the two-point-five million pound property in Camden, where the star was found dead last month, will be where the charity's based.

A source told The Sun her loved one didn't want to sell the flat, "They think it's too precious to give up, hence the new HQ idea. They don't want to rent it out and if they sold it they think it could attract the wrong kind of buyer as it was where Amy passed away. They may sell one day but that would be some way off."

Dad Mitch will reveal more about the foundation on September 14 to coincide with what would have been Amy's 28th birthday.