Amy Schumer hideously mum-shamed for returning to work soon after birth of son

The actress has been shamed on Instagram for returning to work so soon after the birth of her son. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The American actress was brutally shamed for posting on Instagram about her return to work yesterday.

Fans have left to Amy Schumer's defence after she was horribly mum-shamed on her Instagram after posting an image showing that she has returned to work following the birth of her first child.

The comedian gave birth to her first son Gene with husband Chris Fischer on May 6, just over two weeks ago, and she performed her first stand-up gig since the birth, last night.

Amy Schumer posted an Instagram last night about her return to work. Picture: Instagram/@amyschumer

In an Instagram posted yesterday, captioned: "Pic from tonight by @hewasfunny I'm back!" the 37-year-old shared that she's returned to her work as a stand-up comedian less than a month after giving birth.

While we applaud Amy for getting back to it, plenty of people flocked to the comments to share their unwanted opinions on the actress' choice to return to work, despite it only being for a gig and her child being backstage.

One said: "I'm sorry. What?! Didn't you birth a human like 5 minutes ago?" while another jibed: "Like, I can still smell your placenta... take a damn break".

Amy has always been a busy person, and did plenty of interviews and film promotions while pregnant. Picture: Getty

Another unwanted and incredibly cruel opinion was: "Wow, you're that desperate to get back your fame, that you waited a mere 2 weeks, after giving birth, to get back on stage. That boy was a publicity stunt. And now here come the "being a parent is hard" jokes."

They continued: "The poor child, I feel sorry for it!"

However, many of Amy's friends and fans jumped to her defence, supporting her decision to return to work.

After all, it was one comedy gig that couldn't have lasted more than an hour or two, and her husband was looking after their baby.

One commented: "Good lord the woman just threw her guts up for 9 months...give it a rest. She wanted to feel like a human again. I'm sure she still loves her kid even as shes on stage"

Another joined in: "I had my daughter on a Friday, was back in class Monday. Props to us for snapping back almost instantly! You’re killin’ mama!"

Yet another fan cheered Amy on, saying: "Way to go! The mom-shaming is ridiculous. Where is their attention when people unwillingly must return to work after 4 weeks, not by choice!!!!!"

The hilarious actress has plenty of friends who came to her defence after she was targeted by mum-shamers. Picture: PA

Actress Ali Wentworth supported her friend, saying: " WHAAAA????? YOU ARE A WARRIOR" and fellow stand-up Felicity Ward added: "How are you back at work? Are you human?"

Jessica Yellin, former CNN Correspondent also shared her well wishes: "I can only imagine what a pump room looks like at a comedy club. Welcome back. #rockstar".

We think Amy's a superman for heading back to work so early, and it's her decision and no one else's when she decides to go back to work full-time.