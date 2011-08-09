Amy set for MOBO honour

The late Amy Winehouse is set to be remembered at October's MOBO awards.

It's an event Amy was very familiar with having won 'Best UK Female Artist' for her album 'Back To Black in 2007 plus several other nominations.

Word is organisers would like stars such as Katy B and Jessie J to perform some of her singles.

An industry insider said: "In many ways Amy began her career at the MOBOs… Even before she was famous she would perform acoustically at their launch parties. We are working out a way for her to be remembered during the show itself in terms of artists performing her songs and it's quite possible there will be an award."