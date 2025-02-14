Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off incredible five-stone weight loss

14 February 2025, 09:48 | Updated: 14 February 2025, 10:49

Amy Tapper shared her astonishing weight loss on Instagram.
Amy Tapper shared her astonishing weight loss on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The Channel 4 favourite admitted she was "so proud" of herself for shedding a jaw-dropping 70 pounds.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has shown off her incredible weight loss on Instagram, revealing to fans she has dropped a whopping five stone in the last three years.

The reality TV favourite, 24, shared inspirational before and after photos of her body as she told followers she was "so proud" of herself for shedding a jaw-dropping 70 pounds.

The Channel 4 icon, who joined the much-loved show in 2013, posted two mirror selfies side-by-side to highlight just how far she's come after transforming her diet and fitness regime.

Wearing a fitted white vest in each snap, she admitted she was over the moon with her visible results.

"Officially 5 stone down and I couldn’t be happier," Amy wrote on social media.

"Never thought I’d be able to reach this milestone so I think I can say I’m proud of myself.

"Thank you for being by my side throughout it all @tashelite.fitness."

Amy was flooded with positive feedback in the comments section, with followers praising her hard work and dedication.

"Amy you were beautiful before and still beautiful now but you are doing amazing. Well done xx," gushed one fan.

"Wow wow wow.. Go you! You look amazing," wrote another.

A third said: "Great work you are looking great keeping going."

"You look amazing and you did it for yourself x," praised a fourth.

Amy began her weight loss journey three years ago.
Amy began her weight loss journey three years ago. Picture: Instagram

The impressive pictures come after the reality star decided to overhaul her lifestyle, setting herself new fitness goals and initially losing 3.5 stone.

She shed an amazing 33cm from her waist in just five weeks at the beginning of 2022 and has continued to work hard to shift more.

Despite her awe-inspiring efforts, Amy revealed she was cruelly trolled online by "horrible" followers who continued to criticised her size.

Amy now eats healthily and exercises regularly.
Amy now eats healthily and exercises regularly. Picture: Instagram

After receiving negative backlash on TikTok, she shared her thoughts with her followers, writing: "I've just read through my comments and people are vile. They are horrible.

"I mean, thank God I've got a strong b****y mind.

"Because let me tell you, if this was someone else, oh my God they would be crying their eyes out right now.

"You're all, on TikTok, vile. I'm just putting it out there."

Acknowledging the fans who spoke up in her defence though, she added: "But thanks everyone else for the love and sticking up for me."

The Tapper family joined Gogglebox in 2013.
The Tapper family joined Gogglebox in 2013. Picture: Channel 4

Reflecting on that difficult time, she told the Daily Mail: "It was quite upsetting. There were people on Twitter calling us ‘the fat family from Gogglebox’ but my mum and my brother have never had any problems with their weight."

"My dad and I would both get nasty comments about our weight and I’d also get people criticising my voice for being too loud."

Amy, who signed up for Gogglebox aged 13, quit the reality show in 2018 and went on to appear on Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Coach Trip.

