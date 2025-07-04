Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's family, husband, songs and death explained
4 July 2025, 13:50
From her jazz beginnings to Grammy-winning fame, we look back at the life of Amy Winehouse.
Amy Winehouse was one of the most distinctive voices of her generation – a singer-songwriter whose raw lyrics, vintage style, and smoky vocals left an indelible mark on music history.
Rising to fame with her Grammy-winning album Back to Black, she became as well known for her turbulent personal life as for her extraordinary talent.
From her early jazz roots to global superstardom, and from heartbreak anthems to headline-making struggles, here are the essential facts about Amy Winehouse — including her age, albums, love life, awards, and lasting legacy.
When was Amy Winehouse born?
Amy Jade Winehouse was born on September 14, 1983, in Enfield, London to Jewish parents Mitchell (“Mitch”) and Janis Winehouse, and had an older brother, Alex.
She showed early musical promise, attending Osidge Primary School, later the Sylvia Young Theatre School and BRIT School.
She began performing jazz standards as a teenager and was part of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra before signing with 19 Management in 2002.
Amy Winehouse's career highlights
Amy Winehouse's career, though brief, was packed with critical acclaim and cultural impact. She released her debut album, Frank, in 2003 to strong reviews, showcasing her jazz-influenced vocals and songwriting.
However, it was her 2006 follow-up, Back to Black, that catapulted her to international stardom.
Produced by Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, the album fused retro soul, Motown, and confessional lyricism. It featured iconic tracks like 'Rehab,' 'Back to Black,' and 'You Know I’m No Good,' and became one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, with over 20 million copies sold worldwide.
At the 2008 Grammy Awards, Winehouse won five Grammys, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, tying the then-record for most wins by a female artist in a single night – the record has since been broken by Beyoncé in 2010, and Adele in 2012, with six awards respectfully.
Amy Winehouse also earned three Ivor Novello Awards across her career and continued to receive accolades posthumously.
Her duet with Tony Bennett, 'Body and Soul,' won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2012, further cementing her legacy as one of the most influential and unique voices of her generation.
How old was Amy Winehouse when she died?
Amy Winehouse died on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27, in her home in Camden, North London.
The cause of death was officially ruled as alcohol poisoning, with a coroner’s report stating her blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal drink-drive limit.
Her sudden passing placed her in the infamous '27 Club' — a group of iconic musicians who died at that same age — and marked a tragic end to a career defined by raw talent and emotional vulnerability.
Who was Amy Winehouse's husband?
Amy Winehouse’s love life was at times as headline-making as her music, most notably her relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil.
The two met in 2005 and married in 2007, but their relationship was marked by intense highs and lows, with both parties reportedly battling substance abuse issues.
The couple divorced in 2009, but Amy often referred to Blake as the love of her life, and their volatile romance heavily influenced the emotional rawness of Back to Black.
At the time of her death, Amy Winehouse was dating Reg Traviss, a British film director and screenwriter.
Their relationship began in 2010 and was described by those close to her as more stable and supportive than her past romances.
Traviss later spoke publicly about their plans for the future, including discussions of marriage, and was deeply affected by her passing.
Back to Black stars discuss authenticity of Amy Winehouse film 🎵
What was Amy Winehouse's net worth?
When she tragically passed away at age 27, Amy’s estate was valued at approximately $4–4.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Since her death, her posthumous catalogue and estate have continued to generate revenue through music sales, biopics, and licensing deals including the 2015 documentary Amy, and the film Back To Black in 2024.
What were Amy Winehouse's most famous songs?
'Rehab' (2006)
A bold anthem about resisting treatment, earning multiple Grammys including Record and Song of the Year.
Amy Winehouse - Rehab
'Back to Black' (2006)
The title track from her landmark album, praised for its vintage soul vibe and emotional depth.
Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
'You Know I’m No Good' (2007)
A critically acclaimed track capturing her raw honesty and signature jazz-pop style.
Amy Winehouse - You Know I'm No Good
'Valerie' (2007) (with Mark Ronson)
A chart-topping cover beloved for its upbeat Motown flair.
Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse - Valerie (Official Video)