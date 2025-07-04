Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's family, husband, songs and death explained

Rising to fame with her Grammy-winning album Back to Black, she became as well known for her turbulent personal life as for her extraordinary talent. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From her jazz beginnings to Grammy-winning fame, we look back at the life of Amy Winehouse.

Amy Winehouse was one of the most distinctive voices of her generation – a singer-songwriter whose raw lyrics, vintage style, and smoky vocals left an indelible mark on music history.

Rising to fame with her Grammy-winning album Back to Black, she became as well known for her turbulent personal life as for her extraordinary talent.

From her early jazz roots to global superstardom, and from heartbreak anthems to headline-making struggles, here are the essential facts about Amy Winehouse — including her age, albums, love life, awards, and lasting legacy.