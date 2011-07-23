Amy Winehouse found dead

A private funeral for the singer was held today with family and friends such as Kelly Osbourne and Mark Ronson paying their respects. See all the tributes to Amy from across the world and her life in pictures.

A spokesman for the singer said: "Everyone involved with Amy is shocked and devastated. Our thoughts are with her family and friends." Fans have been flocking to the singer's home to lay flowers, cards and messages, as well as visiting Camden's Hawley Arms pub - once a favourite haunt of the star.

Amy's family say her funeral will be held as soon as possible, but the post-mortem and police investigation make it impossible to set a date. The emergency services were called when one of the singer's security team found her in her Camden flat on Saturday afternoon.

Amy made her last public appearance on Wednesday when she joined her goddaughter Dionne Bromfield on stage at iTunes Festival in Camden

Amy's death has prompted a surge in iTunes downloads. So far six of the singer's tracks have stormed into the Top 200 on iTunes. 2007 smash 'Back To Black' is working it's way up the Top 40 Chart.

A private funeral for the star will be held on Tuesday 26.