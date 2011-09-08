Amy foundation launches today

Amy Winehouse's family will officially launch the charity set up in her name today - on what would have been the star's 28th birthday. (September 14th)

The singer - who fought a public battle with drink and drugs - was found dead at her flat in north London in July.

Amy's father Mitch announced plans to set up the foundation following her sudden death on July 23rd.

The aim is to set up a clinic to help young people struggling with drink and drug problems.

Mitch tweeted, "The launch of Amy's foundation 14th September. We will turn our grief into positive action."



