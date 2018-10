Amy Winehouse Foundation makes first donation

"Amy will feel good" says dad Mitch Winehouse

The Amy Winehouse Foundation has made its first donationation.

The charity donated a cheque for £10,000 to Hopes and Dream, an organisation that helps terminally ill children.

"Tonight, Amy's foundation gives its first donation." tweeted Mitch Winehouse "Hopes and Dreams will receive a cheque for £10,000".