Amy Winehouse Honoured With London Walk Of Fame Star

Amy Winehouse will be awarded the first star on London's Music Walk of Fame on the day that she would have turned 30.

Back to Black singer Amy's posthumous star - a paving slab with imitation gold vinyl - will be unveiled on her birthday, September 14th.

Amy, who passed away on 23rd July 2011, lived in Camden for much of her life. The plaque will read: ''Amy Winehouse, London, England - Icon'.



The new attraction, which will be located in Camden town, is similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, but focused on music rather than film.



'One of the reasons we chose Camden is because it's a living and breathing music community and its venues and musicians are what inspired the idea,' said organiser Lee Bennett.



Bands such as Madness, Oasis, Blur and The Clash are also thought to be being considered for a star, due to their ties to the area.