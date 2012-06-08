Amy Winehouse statue planned

Amy Winehouse's father Mitch is planning to remember the star with a monument at the Roundhouse music venue in Camden.

Amy, who was the first British female to win five Grammys, paved the way for the likes of Adele and Duffy with singles like Valerie and Rehab, and her father wants to erect a statue as a tribute to the late star.



'It will be bronze, life-size, and on the first-floor balcony next to the Roundhouse bar,' said 59-year-old Mitch.



'What we'd like to have is Amy leaning over the balcony and looking, and perhaps pointing, towards Camden Town from Chalk Farm Road.'



A spokesman for the Roundhouse has given his approval. 'We think it's important that Amy's contribution to music is recognised in Camden, but the idea is in its early stages of development at the moment.'



Amy passed away last July. Her sophomore album, Back to Black, has sold over a whopping ten million copies worldwide.

Watch Amy perform Back to Black below: