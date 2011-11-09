Amy Winehouse's dress up for auction

Proceedings from the "Back to Black" dress sale will go to charity

Amy Winehouse's iconic dress worn on the cover of her multi-platinum selling album is to be auctioned off for charity.



The printed chiffon dress, by Thailand-based designer Disaya, will be sold off on 29th November to raise money for the Amy Winehouse Foundation and is expected to sell for up to £20,000.



The foundation was set up by Winehouse's family in the wake of her tragic death in July this year, and aims to provide charitable activities for vulnerable people.



Fashion auctioneer Kerry Taylor told Press Association the dress in question is important because if will forever be associated with the late jazz singer.



"In my opinion, what makes this particular dress special is that it is an emblematic reminder of the magic voice and sublime talent of Amy Winehouse – a sound that resonates with the entire generation, and always will."



The 'Rehab' singer's regular producers Salaam Remi Gibbs and Mark Ronson have put together a new album of previously unheard material including both original songs and covers.



'Amy Winehouse Lioness: Hidden Treasures' will be released on 5th December alongside new single 'Our Day Will Come', with £1 from every sale of the record being donated to the Amy Winehouse Foundation.



