Amy Winehouse's dress sells for £43,000

Dress auctioned for more than double the expected price

The short chiffon design was expected to fetch up to £20,000, but was sold £43,000.

It was bought by a Chilean private fashion foundation, the Fundacion Museo De La Moda.

The dress was sold alongside items worn by Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Diana.

Proceeds from the sales of Amy's dress will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, an organisation set up by the Winehouse family to help vulnerable youngsters.