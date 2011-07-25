Amy Winehouse's ex husband "inconsolable"

Singer's ex says his "tears won't dry"

Amy Winehouse's ex husband, Blake Fielder-Civil has spoken for the first time and revealed he's "beyond inconsolable".

Fielder-Civil, currently in prison for burglary spoke to the Sun newspaper about the grief over his ex wife's death.

"I will never ever again feel the love I felt for her" he said "Everybody who knew me and knew Amy knew the depth of our love. I can't believe she's dead".

Fielder-Civil was the inspiration behind Amy's album Back To Black.

The couple married in 2007 and split in 2009 and their turbulent union was well documented.



Amy's last boyfriend, director Reg Traviss, has yet to comment on the tragic events.

