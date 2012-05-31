Amy Winehouse's home for sale

The 'Valerie' singer's home has been listed for £2.7 million

The house where Amy Winehouse lived and died has been put up for sale by the 'Back To Black' singer's family, according to reports.

The property in Camden, north west London, is said to have been listed for a value of £2.7 million by online agency House Network, after the family decided it was not practical for The Amy Winehouse Foundation to use it as their headquarters.

"The Winehouses have decided to put the house on the market, with great regret," a spokesperson for the Winehouse family said in a statement to The Sun. "Amy loved that house but none of the family felt it appropriate that they should live in it.

"It was not practical to keep it empty while paying for its upkeep," they explained. "It is a wonderful place and will be a happy family home for someone."

The three-bedroom property was purchased by Amy and her father Mitch Winehouse back in 2010 for £1.8 million, and served as her residence right up until her death in July 2011.

Following her death Amy's fans flocked outside the property to pay tribute, and the house became a shrine to the late singer's life with memorabilia and tribute messages being left outside.