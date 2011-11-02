Heart plays Amy Winehouse's new single

Today Heart played Amy Winehouse's "Our Day Will Come" from her posthumous album "Lioness: Hidden Treasures". Take a listen to it here

"Our Day Will Come (Reggae version)" is a re-working of the classic 60s Doowop produced by Salaam Remi and recorded by Amy in 2002.

The single, which has been played for the first time on Heart on Thursday 3d of November, is the first to be taken from Amy's posthumous album, "Amy Winehouse Lioness: Hidden Treasures" released on 5th December.

The record features twelve songs, including new original tracks and covers compiled by her producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi.

Amy's father Mitch Winehouse said the album showed that the "Tears Dry On Their Own" star was "a true genius".



"Had the family felt this album wasn't up to the standard of Amy's others, 'Frank' and 'Back To Black', we'd never have agreed to release it," he said.

One pound from each copy of "Lioness: Hidden Treasures" sold will go towards the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

