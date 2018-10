Ana Ortiz's baby boy

Former Ugly Betty star Ana Ortiz is a new mum. She gave birth to a son on Saturday

Little Rafael weighed in at seven pounds, seven ounces.



It's the second child for Ortiz and her husband Noah Lebenzon, who are already parents to two-year-old daughter Paloma Louise.

The couple married in 2007.

Ana rose to stardom playing Hilda Suarez on ABC's Ugly Betty

Picture: Ana is on the left in this picture with Ugly Betty star America Ferrera